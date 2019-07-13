Braden Kersch is now operating his business, Island Moving LLC, full time in Grand Island.
Kersch started the business in April 2018 and has moved furniture for nine years, having worked for Amish Furniture of Nebraska as a furniture mover and warehouse manager.
He has a staff of three at Island Moving with a combined 15 years of experience.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for Island Moving at 11 a.m. July 26, at the Chocolate Bar.
The business’s website is grandislandmoving.com. It can be reached at (308) 850-0276.