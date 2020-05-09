Early last year, Shopko filed for bankruptcy and announced its stores would close by June 16.
That left a gap in Grand Island’s retail shopping market and reflected the difficulties big box stores. owned by national companies, were having as the retail shopping industry was changing with the growing presence of internet shopping. Other big name national retailers were also their closing doors. In Grand Island, along with Shopko, that uncluded Sears, Younkers and Kmart.
For local developer Ray O’Connor, who owns the former Shopko property, it was back to the drawing board about how to market that piece of real estate to create something of value.
Using the model he employed with the former Kmart property he owns on Diers Avenue, O’Connor subdivided the Shopko property into five separate units or business condominiums, that will house individual businesses, who can either own or lease one of the condominiums.
This month, the first of the new tenants for that space was announced as Ken’s Appliance will literally move across the street, from where it is currently located in Main Street Station at 2211 N. Webb Road to the former Shopko property at 2208 N. Webb Road.
O’Connor is also the owner of the Main Street Station property.
“We are very excited,” he said. “Ken’s Appliance has been the area’s premiere appliance dealer. They take good care of their customers. When people look for appliances, they always look to Ken’s because of their reputation for value and integrity.”
O’Connor said the new location will give the store about 39,000 square feet of space for its new location. Ken’s Appliance has about 13,000 square feet at its current location.
O’Connor purchased Main Street Station in 2002. In 2004, Gail Leetch, owner of Ken’s Appliance, moved his business to its present location. The store continued to grow with the move as Leetch added Sleep Source in 2009 next to Ken’s Appliance.
O’Connor said his goal is to have Ken’s Appliance moved into its new location by January 2021.
“I’m in the process of working with another company for 11,500 square feet,” he said.
O’Connor said three of the spaces have been spoken for, with the two remaining spaces still on the market.
He said the new name for the retail space will be Northwest Commons Business Condominiums. He did a similar project with the old Kmart store as he turned the space into three retail stores, including Home Goods, Planet Fitness and the former Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, which closed last year.
O’Connor said he is currently working with a client to fill that space.
Ken Appliance is a home-grown, family-owned business that started in 1962 in Ken and Jalaine Leetch’s garage on Kruse Street. The business is now owned by their son, Gail Leetch.
He started working for his parents right after high school in 1975. He started with deliveries and cleaning up the store and took over ownership when his parents retired in 2000.
His father was working for a local appliance company in service and repairs in the early 1960s when he decided to start his own business out of his home.
After five years, Leetch’s father decided it was time to have a storefront and opened his first shop at 382 N. Pine St. A distributorship had approached Leetch about selling and repairing its products.
The business continued to grow, and in 1977, Leetch moved his store to 423 W. Third St., the original location of Earnst Bakery, which was built in 1923.
Another member of the family, Leetch’s niece, Meridith Turner, manages Ken’s Appliance.
Originally, Gail Leetch said, they wanted to expand the store at its Main Street Station location. But O’Connor approached him about five months ago and asked if he was interested in moving his business to a larger location across the street.
He said O’Connor’s idea took him by surprise, but they were able to work out a deal, for which he gives a lot of credit to O’Connor for his ability to make things happen.
“He (O’Connor) is a great advocate for the small business guy,” Leetch said.
With the new and larger space, he said, he will be able to consolidate his warehouse there. Currently, it is located at a different location in Grand Island.
“That will be a big plus because we will get more efficient by having everything at one place,” Leetch said.
Also, he said, the bigger space will allow them to expand their business to sell furniture, along with appliances.
He said his mattress store has done well and many of the businesses in his buying group also sell furniture.
“We are going to serve the same customers that we do now with our appliances, from entry level up,” Turner said.
She said when the warehouse is located at the same location as the store, they will be able to have same-day deliveries for their customers, as they currently do with appliances.
Leetch said the new location will have 11,000 square feet of space for furniture display. They are currently an exclusive General Electric appliance dealer, which he said will carry on to the new store. They will also continue to sell bedding equipment at the new store, closing the Sleep Source at Main Street Station.
“Our big things, though, will be furniture, where we want to offer another service,” he said.
Leetch said having a third generation involved in the operation of the store will help the store grow.
He also said he has a great staff that has contributed to the success of the business now for nearly 60 years.
