Kelli Eriksen was named the winner of the 2019 Mother Bonzel Award on Tuesday at CHI Health St. Francis. The Mother Bonzel Award is presented annually to a St. Francis employee who demonstrates outstanding volunteerism and community service.
Eriksen, a registered nurse working in the Cancer Treatment Center at St. Francis, gives of her time teaching confirmation class and serving as a booster club member, band mom, 4-H leader and YMCA health instructor.
In addition, Eriksen recently traveled to Uganda on a mission trip for Kids Inspiring Kids, a non-profit building self-sustaining villages for those in desperate need of a new home and a new life.
The other Mother Bonzel Award nominees included:
— Cassie Baier, RN, ICU
— Kim Clark, Patient Safety
— Rebecca Hadenfeldt, RN, Cancer Treatment Center
— Debb Niles, RN, Emergency Service
The Mother Bonzel Award was named for the founder of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration who started St. Francis Hospital. Each year the community and staff are asked to nominate a current St. Francis employee who gives back through service in the community. Nominators are encouraged to consider the lifetime contributions of that nominee.
A nomination form for the 2020 Mother Bonzel Award can be requested by email to alewandowskibrown@sfmc-gi.org
