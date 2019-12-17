A replica of a well-known Wood River gas station is the first in a series from the Hall County Historical Society that does not focus on Grand Island.
The Gloe Brothers Oil Station opened in 1925 on the corner of Ninth and East streets in Wood River. The booming popularity of the Lincoln Highway (now Route 30) led brothers Herman and Rudy Gloe to move the gas station to a small triangular lot adjacent to the new highway.
The structure now serves as drive-through bank for Heritage Bank.
The souvenir was introduced Saturday in Wood River in the lobby of Heritage Bank, 110 Ninth St.
It is priced at $20, including tax. It is available at Heritage Bank in Wood River, Stuhr Museum gift shop, Milestone Gallery in Grand Island and from members of the Hall County Historical Society.
The Gloe Service Station is the 19th historic building to be captured in a Cat’s Meow Image. They serve as mementos of historic buildings, as well as money-makers for the Historical Society.
Donna Moyer and members of the Gloe family were honored at Saturday’s program. Moyer is the widow of Chick Moyer, who was the head of the Bank of Wood River. The group was honored for preserving “this gem in the community,” says Michelle Setlik of the Historical Society.
The Historical Society recognized Moyer for her support of the Historical Society and the preservation and protection of Hall County’s history. She was given the No. 1 entry in the series of Gloe station keepsakes.
The Wood River Sunbeam, a newspaper, reported that construction began on a “new, modern, and up-to-the minute” service station in May of 1933.
The station was sold to John Collins in 1944, when the Gloe brothers returned to farming. The name of the business was changed to Collins Modern Service. The Collins family continued to run the station until 1969. The building was empty until 1999.
Chick Moyer, who died in 2014, was the owner and president of the Bank of Wood River, which is now Heritage Bank.
According to the Historical Society, Chick Moyer “ensured the building that had sat vacant for 30 years was given new life as a unique drive-thru bank. The entire building was rotated 90 degrees on the lot on which it sits with the drive-thru service bay now serving as the drive-thru bank lane.”
The Moyers were instrumental in seeing the Gloe Station placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.
“The support Donna has given to ensure Wood River and Hall County history is preserved and shared with future generations is extensive,” says a news release from the Hall County Historical Society. “Most recently she sponsored the digitization of the Wood River Sunbeam, first published in 1899. The Sunbeam was in operation for over a century before operations ceased in 2017 when it was merged with the Clipper. The digitization of the paper that Donna sponsored is through the Hall County Newspaper Digitization Project. All three of the Wood River newspapers are now sponsored with Donna leading the way and all three will be available for online viewing in January.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.