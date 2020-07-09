If you received free tickets last year for this year’s State Fair, you’re going to have to hold onto them for another year.
As a reward for having to ride the bus to the fair last year, many people received complimentary general admission tickets to the 2020 Nebraska State Fair. Those passes are good for one day from Monday through Thursday.
This year’s State Fair will have free gate admission.
“So they don’t need those tickets this year, but if they save them for next year we will honor them at the 2021 State Fair,” said Jaime Parr, who is chief of sales and service for the fair.
4-H and FFA activities will be showcased at this year’s State Fair on the weekends of Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 4-7.
All of the large concerts scheduled for the fair have been canceled. Advance sales of concert and/or gate admission tickets are being refunded through Etix, which is found at www.etix.com.
In addition to 4-H and FFA livestock competitions, contests, presentations and static exhibits will be presented.
The slimmed-down fair will have no open livestock or craft exhibits, and indoor commercial exhibits will not be allowed.
But outdoor commercial exhibitors and food vendors will be on hand. Visitors also can visit Raising Nebraska.
Fair officials have not decided on having a carnival. They hope to make that decision by the end of this month, Parr said.
