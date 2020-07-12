Alfalfa is really growing across the area and we are seeing some producers already take their second cutting this summer.
When walking an alfalfa field earlier this week, I noticed small grasshoppers jumping in front of me. It’s that time of year when we need to start paying attention to roadside ditches and alfalfa stands planted on pivot corners.
The four most common grasshopper species that cause the most damage to crops in our area include two-striped, red-legged, differential and migratory grasshoppers. As these small grasshoppers mature, they will start to move from bordering alfalfa fields and grassy roadside ditches into field borders, especially when their food sources become limited due to heat, drought stress or alfalfa harvest.
The best time to manage grasshoppers is before they invade too far into the field and before they have fully developed wings. Border treatments may help manage invading grasshoppers and insecticide treatments should be effective for at least one to two weeks. Efficacy will depend greatly on the growth stage of the pest, insecticide rate applied and any residual activity present.
Insecticides with malathion or carbaryl active ingredients work well on immature grasshoppers on cropland, rangeland, and non-crop areas. Products with active ingredients lambda-cyhalothrin (i.e. Warrior II) and zeta-cypermethrin (i.e. Mustang Maxx) also work well for managing grasshoppers on cropland. Make sure to read and follow all label directions and only treat areas if necessary. More information on managing grasshoppers can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website.
Japanese beetles
During a farm visit this past week, a producer mentioned they were starting to see Japanese beetles in their home garden. It’s also that time of year when these insects rear their ugly head and start to wreak havoc on flowers, trees and gardens.
While unfortunate for gardeners, it’s a good indicator that it will only be a matter of time before they start to invade crop fields. The major concern with Japanese beetles is that they cause defoliation in soybeans and clip silks on corn plants which impede pollination.
Japanese beetles tend to feed in clusters due to female pheromones and chemicals released by plants during insect feeding. These beetles tend to skeletonize leaves in the upper canopy, causing a decrease in light capture and photosynthetic capabilities.
Many soybeans are flowering right now, meaning that an insecticide treatment may be warranted once damage reaches 20% defoliation. In the vegetative stages, the economic threshold is 30% defoliation, so we want to watch those beans closely once they reach the reproductive/flowering growth stages.
We should start to see silks emerging in corn in the coming weeks, which will make scouting important. While Japanese beetles can cause defoliation in corn, they prefer to target and clip the tender silks emerging from the developing ear. Clipping of silks makes successful pollination more difficult and can reduce overall yield potential.
Management decisions should be made when all three of these conditions are met: there are three or more beetles per ear, silks are clipped to less than 1/2 of an inch, and pollination is less than 50% complete.
Like grasshoppers, Japanese beetles tend to have higher populations on field borders, so scout the entire field before making any management decisions. Insecticides containing pyrethroids or carbamates may help with controlling these pests initially.
However, make sure to follow economic thresholds and monitor fields regularly to determine if an insecticide application is necessary. More insecticide recommendations can be found in UNL’s “2020 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska.” Copies can be purchased at your local Extension Office or online through the UNL Market Place website.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
