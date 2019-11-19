The Literacy Council of Grand Island has a new executive director.
The organization announced Tuesday that it has selected Karla McGeorge as its new executive director. McGeorge has served as the Literacy Council’s Director of Programs for the past three and a half years.
Vikki Deuel, president of the Literacy Council Board of Directors, said the organization is “thrilled” to have McGeorge assuming her new role.
“Karla brings to this position a history of our organization, as well as the rare combination of energy, sensitivity, and team-building skills,” Deuel said.
McGeorge said she is honored to have the opportunity to serve as the Literacy Council’s executive director. She said in her time working for the organization, she has had “the immense privilege” of working with the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, community members, and students, and is passionate about the mission of the Literacy Council.
“I am truly passionate about the mission of the Literacy Council and strengthening the community through the services that we provide,” McGeorge said. “I look forward to sustaining and expanding upon the programming that the Literacy Council currently offers to the community in addition to cultivating partnerships with other Heartland United Way community partner agencies and community organizations.”
The Literacy Council was established in 1981 and is a non-profit organization that provides free English literacy and language instruction. The mission of the Literacy Council of Grand Island is to teach its students the literacy skills necessary to communicate, grow and thrive within the Grand Island community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.