An incumbent Hall County Supervisor has filed for reelection to what will soon be the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
District 2 Supervisor Karen Bredthauer filed for reelection Monday for the seat she has held since Jan. 2017. District 2 includes areas west of Highway 281 to Engleman Road, and from Airport Road south to Schimmer Drive.
Bredthauer said she is seeking a second term on the county board because both Grand Island and Hall County are her homes, having lived in Grand Island since 1985. She said she has 12 years of public service experience, having been a member of the Regional Planning Commission from 2007 to 2015 prior to being elected to the county board. For seven of those years, she was vice chair.
Bredthauer was also a member of the Hall County Board of Adjustment and the Interjurisdictional Planning Commission Board.
“I love this community and I feel that I am asset to it,” she said.
In addition to farming land north of Grand Island, she was a home builder and residential developer, with her work centered on building single-family homes in northwest Grand Island. The first female developer in Grand Island, Bredthauer established and developed the Springdale Subdivision in 2006 and constructed 37 homes in the neighborhood.
Bredthauer said she manages a successful farming operation north of Grand Island and co-owns a small local business in Grand Island.
When asked what her key accomplishments have been in her almost three years on the county board, Bredthauer urged voters to check her past voting history on spending and taxes.
“In past years, I have been successful at holding the line on spending and have voted no on any increases to the levy,” she said. “We have to hold every one of our department heads accountable. Every department has to do its part. If you look at my past history, we have accomplished a balanced budget without ever increasing the levy and because I have voted no on the 1% lid increase, which held the lid on spending.”
Bredthauer said she was also instrumental in getting new rural subdivisions built in Hall County, specifically near 1R School, which has grown the county’s tax base.
