For Nebraska farmers and ranchers, the COVID-19 pandemic has added another layer of financial problems to an already diminishing bottom line.
This is despite the fact the U.S. food industry was running at high gear, especially in the meat processing industry, prior to the pandemic.
Earlier this week, Nebraska Farm Bureau Senior Economist Jay Rempe and former U.S. House Agriculture Committee Deputy Chief of Staff Tom Sell were the guests on a Platte Institute Webinar: “Impact on Agriculture,” which discussed the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture.
Rempe said the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting all sectors of the nation’s economy.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, agriculture was struggling. Net farm income had declined nearly 70% from 2014 through 2017. Agriculture was still struggling but rebounded last year due to government payments to compensate farmers because of America’s ongoing tariff conflict, especially with China. Prior to the COVID-19 problems, farm income in 2020 was forecast to be down 23%.
“So, it is no surprise that when income goes down, things get a little tough, there is a financial squeeze on and we are seeing farm bankruptcies go up,” Rempe said.
He said the problem has been one of working capital and cash flow to keep farm and ranch operations going.
“I say that because farmers are increasingly turning to debt to finance their operations,” Rempe said.
‘Slightly faster pace’
According to the Kansas City Fed’s 10th District’s Nathan Kauffman, vice president and Omaha branch executive, and Ty Kreitman, assistant economist, agriculture credit conditions have deteriorated at a slightly faster pace at the onset of developments related to COVID-19. The Fed’s survey for the first quarter of 2020, distributed in mid-March, indicated a larger decline in farm income and loan repayment rates than in recent quarters.
Looking ahead, they found that bankers indicated their expectations were much more pessimistic.
The Fed’s survey indicated that further disruptions at meatpacking and food processing facilities and a substantial slowdown in ethanol production have put heavy downward pressure on cattle and corn prices. Through early May, cash prices for both had declined more than 20 percent since January, adding pressure to already stressed farm finances in the seven states of the district.
The Fed said the initial effect of developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic weakened the outlook for the agricultural economy considerably and weighed on farm finances.
According to the survey, farm income in the 10th District, which includes Nebraska, weakened alongside a steep drop in agricultural commodity prices that began in March.
“The pace of decline in income was noticeably faster in the first quarter than in the previous quarter amid intensifying concerns related to COVID-19,” the survey said. “Spending by farm borrowers also weakened slightly, but less abruptly than farm income. Corn and cattle comprise a large share of total revenues in the region and as the survey began in March, prices of both had decreased about 15 percent since January. Even after the first quarter survey, the declines continued through early May, putting added downward pressure on revenues for producers.”
Pessimistic expectations
The survey found the share of bankers reporting lower farm income and loan repayment rates increased sharply and expectations for coming months also turned more pessimistic.
“Providing some support to farm finances, interest rates on agricultural loans declined and farm real estate values remained relatively stable. Weaknesses in some agricultural commodity markets continued to intensify in recent weeks and further weighed on already subdued farm revenues. However, government payments appear likely to provide notable relief to segments of the farm sector again in 2020.”
Despite good trade numbers and record red meat production, along with good crop production in 2019, Rempe said there has been considerable price drops this year with beef cattle down $823 million; pork down $124 million; and corn and soybeans down $1.2 billion.
Wheat was up $4.1 million, but state farmers are planting less and less wheat each year in Nebraska.
“Wheat prices have hung in their as people have been running to the stores and buying flour and other staples, like pasta,” he said.
Rempe said in agriculture’s production sector, there’s a potential of a $2 billion lost or a total loss of ag receipts of 10%.
Ethanol industry also impacted
Other ag-related industries are also being impacted, such as ethanol. Nebraska has 25 ethanol plants with 11 plants down and not running and two running at reduced capacity.
“Overall, we are at about 41% reduced capacity,” Rempe said.
He said the state’s ethanol industry is looking at a $3 billion loss.
Nebraska is second in the nation, behind Iowa, in red meat production. Those processing plants are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic as many of its workers have tested positive at a time there are a lot of animals in the supply chain.
Rempe said those packing plants were running at an estimated 60% to 70% capacity compared to last year.
Nebraska’s packing plants employ more than 22,000 people.
“The packing industry is consolidated in this country (four packing companies account for more than 80% of the livestock slaughter), and they have large and efficient facilities that work great in normal times with great affordable meats going out to consumers at a good price and producers capture some of that as well because of efficiencies in the system,” he said.
Rempe said there were other issues impacting the meat packing industries.
“We had a large number of animals on stock coming in this year and we needed these plants being operated at capacity,” he said. “It is a ‘Just in Time’ system. Once an animal is born, there is a time clock that starts. As it works its way through the process, any hiccups in that system can cause a lot of problems,” he said.
‘Shocks to the system’
Along with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the packing industry hard, there were also shocks to the system, such as the shutdown of restaurant/hospitality sectors and grocery/retail sales doubling.
Because the supply chain to the restaurant/hospitality sectors are different than the supply chains to the grocery/retail sectors, it disrupted slaughter creating bottlenecks in the system as they had to reconfigure their supply chains to meet changing demand.
“That is why we are seeing shortages in grocery stores and seeing farmers trying to figure out what to do with their animals,” Rempe said.
He was optimistic the system is starting to stabilize, “but it is a matter of how long it is going to last and how long it is going to take to work through this bottleneck.”
“Unfortunately, Nebraska is at the epicenter of all that and it is creating problems all across the supply chain, from the producers to the retailers and distributors to the consumers,” Rempe said.
What is ahead for the year will depend when and how the economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, especially how the restaurant and hospitality industry emerges as they have been shutdown now for more than two months and how soon to normal will people return to driving their cars and purchasing fuel.
“All of those questions are out there and it is very uncertain,” Rempe said.
International trade
Also uncertain is how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact international trade, especially if trade disputes continue, which were impacting trade prior to the pandemic.
Rempe said about 30% of farmers’ income is from trade. He said the U.S./China Phase 1 agreement concerning soybeans and pork has been lagging and hopefully, he said, the worldwide pandemic won’t impact that too much.
“If we can get things back to normal, there is a huge pent-up demand in beef and pork in Asia that we can get to,” he said.
But for the time being, production agriculture is going to be even more dependent on the federal government than it has been in the past in keeping the industry afloat.
“The CARES and federal farm programs are going to be key in helping farmers weather the storm this year,” Rempe said.
Sell said the U.S. agriculture industry is an “incredible blessing to this nation.”
“We are incredibly well-positioned to get our nation through this current crisis,” he said.
There is one positive thing people can take away from the pandemic when looking at the nation’s food industry.
“I hope more people will appreciate how dynamic, how efficient and how extraordinary this U.S. agricultural system is,” Sell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.