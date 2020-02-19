The race for a seat on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education representing Ward A just got a little more crowded.
Lindsey Jurgens filed Tuesday for a Ward A seat on the GIPS board. She joins a crowded four-person race as incumbent Terry Brown and newcomers Kelly Markham and Randy Stueven are also running for the seat.
The race will appear on the May 12 primary with the top two vote-getters advancing to the Nov. 3 general election. One person will be elected to the GIPS board.
Jurgens said the reason she is running for the GIPS board is because her life is ”very much built around” her three children — an elementary-schooler, a middle-schooler and a high-schooler — and that she wants what is best for not just them, but all GIPS students.
“I am passionate about the kids and I want to see the city of Grand Island move forward,” she said, “I cannot think of a better way to do that than to advocate for our youth.”
With children at all three grade levels, Jurgens said she understands the needs of students at each of these levels. She said there are “many great teachers” in GIPS and, if elected to the GIPS board, she wants to make sure their voices are heard.
“One thing that is important to me is making sure they feel heard and understanding that they are the conduit to our youth,” Jurgens said. “We have to support them and make sure that they know we as community members are on their side. In my perspective, that is something we can always be building on.”
Jurgens said she is “absolutely crazy” about the GISH academies and loves the variety of opportunities available to GIPS students. She said she would like to see these opportunities expanded.
“Two of my children are more artistic in different ways, so I love the idea of expanding on that if possible,” Jurgens said. “But I think we have to be fiscally responsible as well. Everything has to make sense at the end of the day with what is best for the kids and for our community.”
Jurgens said that GIPS board members have to look at all options and listen to all of the different voices at the table. She said one strength she can bring to the GIPS board is collaboration.
“I want to be able to work with different team members and listen to the different experts that bring those pieces that are so important to the conversation because I am not an expert in every single area,” Jurgens said. “So I want to be able to consider those who know more about the different pieces than I do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.