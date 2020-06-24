Nebraska’s corn crop is holding its own, despite June, so far, being a hot and dry month.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported, for the week ending Sunday, statewide corn conditions were rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 56% good and 18% excellent.
The rating is slightly better than the average for the 18 major corn-growing states, which were rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 23% fair, 57% good and 15% excellent.
June sets the stage for July, which is a critical month for corn development that determines corn yields since many of the critical stages of crop development, particularly pollination, typically occur during that month, according to the USDA.
So far in June, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Grand Island has had an average daily temperature of 77.7 degrees, which is 7.5 degrees above the 30-year average. The average daily high in Grand Island, as of Monday, was 90.4 degrees and the low was 65.5.
Moisture-wise, precipitation has totaled .55 inch, which is 2.68 inches less than the 30-year average.
There is a 20% chance of the thunderstorms today and Thursday, increasing to 40% on Thursday and then 20% through Sunday. The weather will become warmer starting Thursday when the high will be 93 and the low 70. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day with a projected high of 92 and a low of 72.
The USDA reported that topsoil moisture supplies statewide rated 8% very short, 30% short, 59% adequate, and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 21% short, 72% adequate and 3% surplus.
Nebraska soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 19% fair, 61% good, and 16% excellent. For the 18 major soybean-growing states, the USDA reported soybean conditions at 1% very poor, 4% poor, 23% fair, 57% good and 15% excellent.
Soybeans emerged in Nebraska was 96%, ahead of the 82% last year, and near the 92% five-year average. Blooming was 16%, ahead of the average of 3%.
While Nebraska’s soybean crop is off to a good start, July is also an important month for its development. According to the USDA, soybeans have a longer reproductive period than corn and weather effects on soybean yields extend during a longer period. As a result, the USDA said weather in both July and August is important for soybean yields.
A continuation of hot, dry conditions in July and August could affect fall yields in both corn and soybeans.
The USDA also reported that winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 25% fair, 58% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 96%, ahead of the 91% last year, but near the 98% average.
Sorghum condition rated 2% poor, 18% fair, 73% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 2%, near the 4% last year and the 1% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 66% good and 5% excellent.
