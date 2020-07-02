After a rainy May that saw 7.48 inches of precipitation in Grand Island, June was the opposite.
The community received 1.82 inches of precipitation. It was the 22nd-driest June in the 125 years of record-keeping for Grand Island weather. It was also a dry June for Hastings as only .97 of an inch of precipitation fell during the month. It was the ninth-driest month on record.
The average daily temperature in Grand Island was 77.6 degrees, 6.3 degrees above the 30-year average.
The hottest June on record was in 1933 (81.6 degrees average daily temperature).
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, last month Grand Island had 25 days when the weather was warmer than normal. On 18 of those days, the temperature was 90 degrees or higher.
Hastings’ June heat wave was also one for the record books. This year, the average daily temperature was 77.1 degrees, its highest since 1988 (77.9 degrees) and seventh highest since 1933. Hastings had 19 days when temperatures were 90 degrees or higher, 16 days more than the 30-year average.
The Fourth of July weekend looks to continue the hot spell. Temperatures will range from the high 80s to the low 90s. The chance of showers and thunderstorms also are in the forecast. On Friday there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on the Fourth. On Sunday there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
For those venturing outdoors for the weekend, the weather service advises to keep a close eye on the weather. Even though the forecast calls for a low chance of thunderstorms, they can develop quickly.
That was true Tuesday, when there was a low chance of inclement weather, but thunderstorms developed later in the evening. Grand Island had .70 of an inch of precipitation. That helped to boost the monthly total and not to make it an even drier June for the record books. The storm also brought strong winds, hail and rain, which came down in torrents and causing temporary flooding in the streets.
Hastings had no precipitation Tuesday night.
After the weekend, temperatures will continue to be in the 90s through Wednesday, also calling for a chance of thunderstorms.
July typically is the hottest month of the year for Grand Island, the weather service said. Since 2000, Grand Island has seen an average daily temperature of 77 degrees. The average high temperature was 88.3 degrees. Precipitation averaged 3.13 inches.
The hottest July Fourth on record for G rand Island was in 1936 (109 degrees). The coolest July Fourth was 70 degrees in 1915. The lowest morning temperature was 48 degrees in 1997. Only 14 Independence Days have had temperatures of 100 degrees or higher.
The wettest July Fourth, for Grand Island, was in 1902, when 2.56 inches of precipitation fell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.