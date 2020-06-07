One of Nebraska’s real strengths is its ability to produce corn.
Over the past five years, from 2015 through 2019, the state’s corn farmers have harvested, on average, 1.718 billion bushels of corn. While trade, livestock feed and other uses make up a good share of the market for Nebraska corn, over 20 years, ethanol has become a vital value-added market for state corn producers.
According to the state’s energy department, Nebraska’s operating refineries are producing 2.2 billion gallons of ethanol, which is 14% of the nation’s capacity of 15.8 billion gallons.
Nebraska corn farmers are looking at a possible record crop again this year that could exceed 1.8 billion bushels. Nebraska corn growers intend to plant 10.5 million acres this year, up 4%from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, based on a report published in March.
The corn crop is doing great. The latest crop report said corn condition rated 0.0% very poor, 1% poor, 17% fair, 62% good and 20% excellent. Corn emerged was 88%, well ahead of 62 last year, and ahead of 79 for the five-year average.
But despite weather adversities, like last year’s massive flooding, corn farmers produced 1.79 billion bushels.
State farmers depend on Nebraska’s value-added ethanol industry as a market for their corn, especially when trade is down like it was last year when state corn exports, according to the U.S. Census Department, was valued at $397 million, which was down 11.4% from the previous year.
Ethanol is having its problems this year. Low gas prices are hurting industry as fuel demand is low because of the COVID-19 restrictions. There is also a glut of oil caused by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, that has caused the oil supply to go up. During the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices in Grand Island continue to be below $2 per gallon.
According to the Nebraska Energy Department, as of May 2020, the rack price of ethanol was $0.75 versus $1.06 for unleaded 87–octane gasoline — a difference of 31 cents per gallon. The average ethanol rack price jumped 16 cents from last month’s price but was down 46 cents from a year ago. Unleaded 87–octane gasoline’s average rack price jumped 43 cents from last month’s price but was $1.14 lower than a year ago. Unleaded 84–octane gasoline’s average rack price, 96 cents, nearly doubled (46 cents) compared to last month’s price but was $1.09 lower than a year ago.
That creates low or nonexistent operating margins for the state’s ethanol market, as some of the plants have temporarily curtailed production.
According to the state’s ethanol industry, May is typically the kick-off to the summer driving season and has historically been a time Nebraska’s renewable fuels industries have come together to highlight the importance of clean-burning biofuel options. But this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, Renewable Fuels Month was postponed and is being observed this month.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently declared June as Renewable Fuels Month. Since 2006, the acting Nebraska governor has dedicated one month out of each year to serve as a public awareness campaign.
“As a farmer who grows corn, soybeans and raises livestock, I understand the importance of biofuels to the agricultural industry,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “While ethanol and biodiesel have greatly helped add value to Nebraska’s corn and soybean crops, these renewable fuels also benefit consumers. They’re typically less expensive, high performing and better for the environment.”
The state ethanol industry said the environmental benefits of ethanol and biodiesel are particularly important this year, as new scientific research from Harvard University has shown patients with COVID-19 were more likely to die in areas of high pollution than in areas of low pollution. U.S. Department of Agriculture research shows ethanol emissions are up to 43% less compared to gasoline without ethanol, a statistic that has continued to improve.
“There are some people who choose not to use ethanol based off of misinformation they may have heard in the past,” said Jan tenBensel, chairman of the Nebraska Ethanol Board and farmer from Cambridge. “All I can say is to try a higher blend.”
TenBensel said that if you have any vehicle model year 2001 and newer, your vehicle is approved for at least a 15% ethanol blend.
“E15 is the most tested fuel ever,” he said. “Also, check your owner’s manual. You might have a flex fuel vehicle, which can use any ethanol blends up to 85% (known as E85). The higher the blend used, the more money saved and the fewer toxic chemicals emitted from the tailpipe.”
Grand Island’s Bossleman Enterprise, with its Pump and Pantry stations, has been a leading player in providing E15 to consumers.
The state ethanol industry said that Nebraska is often known for its “golden triangle” of agriculture, referring to the close proximity and synergies achieved through the state’s corn, ethanol and livestock production sectors.
As the nation’s second largest ethanol producing state, nearly 2.1 billion gallons of ethanol and about 6.4 million metric tons of distillers grains (high protein livestock feed) are created each year from Nebraska’s 25 ethanol plants. Additionally, ethanol production boosts Nebraska’s rural economy by employing more than 1,400 people.
Biodiesel is another important biofuel which supports the state’s soybean farmers and provides health benefits to the general public. Biodiesel is a clean-burning fuel made from soy oil and other renewable resources. It offers fuel economy, horsepower and torque similar to petroleum diesel, but with fewer harmful effects on diesel engines, the environment and human health. In fact, biodiesel lowers particulate matter by 47% and reduces smog, making air cleaner.
Biodiesel, renewable diesel and renewable jet fuel are low-carbon fuel options used on road, off road, in air transportation, electricity generation and home heating applications. Usage will exceed 6 billion gallons by 2030, eliminating over 35 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas emissions annually.
“Biodiesel has tremendous human health benefits, but it also makes economic sense,” said Eugene Goering, chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Board and farmer from Columbus. “Not only is biodiesel adding 63 cents per bushel to the value of soybeans, but it also helps livestock producers because it decreases soy protein meal costs. This advanced biofuel is responsible for over 60,000 jobs across the country which supports the American economy.”
Throughout June, follow the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Ethanol Board, the Nebraska Soybean Board and Renewable Fuels Nebraska on Facebook for additional facts and statistics on ethanol and biodiesel. These Facebook pages will also feature trivia promotions, contests and up-to-date information regarding upcoming fuel promotions.
Consumers looking for higher ethanol blends can visit getbiofuel.com or UNL88.com. Biodiesel information and locations can be found at biodieselNE.com and biodiesel.org.
