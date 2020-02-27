The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education’s Ward C has its first candidate for the 2020 race.
Josh Hawley filed Wednesday for the Ward C seat, which represents areas of northeastern Grand Island.
Hawley is currently running unopposed. The seat is occupied by Julie Gortemaker, who was appointed to her seat in July 2019. She did not file for re-election.
Hawley is a Leadership Tomorrow graduate and currently serves on various GIPS committees, including its parent advisory committee, its safety committee and the Walnut Middle School parent advisory committee.
He said he is working to implement a father involvement committee to increase father engagement in the district.
As a son of a career Navy man, Hawley said, he moved around a lot and never had a place he could truly call home until he moved to Grand Island. With five kids enrolled in the GIPS district, he said now is the time to take the next step to serve the district and deepen his roots in the Grand Island community.
“I think it is just great timing for me to get involved with the schools,” he said. “I also just have a passion for the kids. I have elementary, middle and high school kids, so I have experience with all different levels. I just really have a passion for not just my children to get equity and equality in education.”
Hawley said he thinks the current GIPS board is “doing a fantastic job” and he wants to build upon what is already being done in the district.
He said the Grand Island Senior High academies are “phenomenal,” but that there is room to expand upon them to provide more opportunities for students.
If he is elected to the GIPS board, Hawley said, he would work to increase community engagement in the district.
“One of the things I really believe strongly in is parent involvement,” he said. “There are people that do get involved, but I think there could be more. I think the more we have more people getting involved, being able to express ideas and communicate, it is just going to make it stronger for our community going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.