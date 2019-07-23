A petition drive from Nebraska state senators to get the Green Giant on the 2020 ballot has gotten people thinking.
The Green Giant in question isn’t a vegetable.
State Senators Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld are pushing a petition to put a measure legalizing medical marijuana on the 2020 voting ballot in Nebraska.
John Kuehn, a former state senator and co-chair of Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska (SAM) gave a presentation at the Tobacco Free Hall County and The Prevention Project meeting on Tuesday.
Kuehn wanted to educate those in attendance so those people can go educate their friends and start the conversation about medical marijuana.
Before getting into myths about medical marijuana, Kuehn wanted to make certain that attendees knew that there was no difference between medical and recreational marijuana.
“A great YouTube clip, if you haven’t seen it yet, is the Surgeon General out at the Aspen Institute stating and being clear there is no such thing as medical marijuana,” said Kuehn. “Marijuana that is vaped, taken as edibles, smoked, that is utilized for recreational purposes is the exact same marijuana as is medical (marijuana).”
Kuehn pointed out the marijuana that is up for legalization today is different then marijuana from the 1970s or 1980s.
Today’s marijuana is not only packaged differently and more accessible, but it is also more potent, according to Kuehn.
For comparison, Kuehn said marijuana plants are bio-engineered for commercial sale and, in some of those plants, the flowers and buds have been shown to have THC levels of 45% compared to the 5% that was common a decade ago.
“They (marijuana plants) are bred to grow with a higher THC content,” Kuehn said.
THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
When asked to present arguments they have heard from people who are for the legalization effort, one man brought up the argument about children with epilepsy and have few other options.
Kuehn then asked attendees if medical marijuana is the only option for children with seizures that can’t be stopped with other medications.
He continued to say the FDA has approved of a drug containing cannabidiol (CBD) after studies have shown it to be successful in treating juvenile seizures.
CBD is one element in marijuana, but unlike THC, does not produce a high.
“Epidiolex is now approved by the FDA,” said Kuehn. “It is a purified form of the cannabidiol which is available and can be prescribed by a doctor for the common types of untreatable adolescent and juvenile seizures.”
In states that have legalized medical marijuana, Kuehn said of the number of patients with untreatable seizures, cancer cachexia, a condition where cancer patients are unable to eat, and intractable weight loss due to HIV and AIDS, fewer than 5% have medical marijuana cards.
The other 95% of people who hold medical marijuana cards are for pain and mental health, as well as other conditions.
Kuehn also went on to address a common misconception of medical marijuana.
“We’ve done some focus groups — and have been a part of other groups — and one of the things I found when I talk to groups and individuals is that they assume that legalization means that we then open the door for an FDA approval process or FDA oversight of marijuana,” Kuehn said. “That’s not the case at all.”
According to Kuehn, doctors can recommend the use of medical marijuana to treat conditions that will be listed on a card, but a doctor does not prescribe it and does not give dose recommendations.
Kuehn said the dose and frequency recommendations are given by “bud tenders,” or the people behind the counter at a dispensary.
The marijuana is also not required to be tested for purity or efficacy by the FDA, according to Kuehn, so patients may not know exactly what they are getting.
Kuehn said recognized that not every state that has legalized medical marijuana has also adopted recreational use. However, he said legalizing medical marijuana is creating a path to legalize recreational marijuana because the industry will have a foothold in the state.
“Once that industry is in place, as we know, whether it’s opioid-prescribing or tobacco, it’s very difficult to unroll it,” Kuehn said.