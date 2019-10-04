The Jefferson Gentlemen, an after-school club at Jefferson Elementary School, is starting its activities for the year and is encouraging the community to help keep it successful.
As part of the club’s “Support A Gentleman” campaign through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, community members can donate financially to provide Jefferson Gentlemen with “appropriate gentlemen attire” (dress slacks, tie and collared button-down shirt), the costs of a formal dinner at the end of the school year, busing to community events and “anything else the gentlemen have the opportunity to do,” the club said in a Facebook post.
Jefferson Gentlemen has about 50 students in third through fifth grades. The organization is devoted to teaching Jefferson male students not only how to tie a tie, but how to be successful in life.
Those wishing to support the Jefferson Gentlemen can sponsor a gentleman for $50 or can sponsor multiple gentlemen. All donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be made to the GIPS Foundation with “Jefferson Gentlemen” in the memo.
Jefferson Gentlemen is also always in need of youth black dress pants (sizes 8-18), button-down shirts (sizes 8-18) and ties.
Clothing and/or monetary donations can be dropped off at Jefferson or mailed to Jefferson Elementary School, 1314 W. Seventh St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
Those seeking more information about the “Support A Gentleman” campaign are encouraged to send a direct message on Facebook to the Jefferson Gentlemen Facebook page or to Jason Zelasney, one of the club’s sponsors. They can also call Jefferson at (308) 385-5922.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.