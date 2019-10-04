The Jefferson Gentlemen, an after-school club at Jefferson Elementary School, is starting its activities for the year and is encouraging the community to help keep it successful.

As part of the club’s “Support A Gentleman” campaign through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, community members can donate financially to provide Jefferson Gentlemen with “appropriate gentlemen attire” (dress slacks, tie and collared button-down shirt), the costs of a formal dinner at the end of the school year, busing to community events and “anything else the gentlemen have the opportunity to do,” the club said in a Facebook post.

Jefferson Gentlemen has about 50 students in third through fifth grades. The organization is devoted to teaching Jefferson male students not only how to tie a tie, but how to be successful in life.

Those wishing to support the Jefferson Gentlemen can sponsor a gentleman for $50 or can sponsor multiple gentlemen. All donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be made to the GIPS Foundation with “Jefferson Gentlemen” in the memo.

Jefferson Gentlemen is also always in need of youth black dress pants (sizes 8-18), button-down shirts (sizes 8-18) and ties.

Clothing and/or monetary donations can be dropped off at Jefferson or mailed to Jefferson Elementary School, 1314 W. Seventh St., Grand Island, NE 68801.

Those seeking more information about the “Support A Gentleman” campaign are encouraged to send a direct message on Facebook to the Jefferson Gentlemen Facebook page or to Jason Zelasney, one of the club’s sponsors. They can also call Jefferson at (308) 385-5922.

