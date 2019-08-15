After attending school at a temporary location for two years, Jefferson Elementary students, teachers and staff are back home.
On Thursday, the school held its first day in its new building, which was built after the previous building was razed as part of Grand Island Public Schools’ 2014 bond issue. Principal Sheree Stockwell said it is nice to be back home.
“We have been waiting for this day for a very long time,” Stockwell said. “We are very excited. The kids were wide-eyed as they have never been in a school this big. One kid said it feels like the high school and sometimes it is the size of a high school. But here, it is our elementary school.”
The first day of school began with students eating breakfast in the school’s cafeteria before going with their class outside for the morning meeting.
Stockwell said Jefferson typically begins the school day with a meeting where students and teachers are given a chance to say good morning to each other, sing the morning song, say the Pledge of Allegiance and listen to announcements.
“We have about 60 new students,” she said. “I knew some kids this morning probably didn’t know our morning routine or our morning song or that we do the Pledge of Allegiance right away. So I had to get them acclimated this morning to the new school. But in essence, we are all new at the same time, so hopefully they can all feel welcome and at ease because it is new for everyone.”
With the new school building, Stockwell said, it is nice to have doors and walls in classrooms — something the previous building didn’t have. Every student is now able to be in their classroom without distracting the neighboring classroom.
“Teachers no longer have to worry about their class talking too loud now because we want kids to talk and process,” she said. “We do not want to have to worry about distracting somebody else.”
Stockwell said the new building has a separate gym and cafeteria — features that weren’t available at either the former Jefferson building or the temporary location at the now-Wyandotte Learning Center. This will allow the school to have physical education and lunch at the same time, and will make scheduling “a lot easier.”
“It is also nice because if we have indoor recess, we can use the gym now, which we were not able to do before,” she said. “Kids can actually be a lot more active during recess, which is a bonus in the winter months.”
Fourth-grader Kaylee Kamper said she was excited to begin the first day of school in a brand-new building. She said the school is bigger and allows her and her classmates to move through the building better than before.
Kaylee said her favorite part about her new school is the library.
Fourth-grader Carlos Diaz said he was “super excited” for his first day of school in their new building.
Carlos said it is different from how it was in the past as it has more space and more playground for recess.
Jefferson moms Tessa Kantos and Ashley Spates said they were excited to see their children begin their first day of school. They said they are good friends and did not know their children would be attending Jefferson together this year until they saw each other while dropping their children off.
“I was more excited than my son to see our kids are all going here,” Spates said.
Kantos said she has all four of her children — a fourth-grader, a third-grader, a second-grader and a kindergartner — attending Jefferson and that it is “awesome to be back home.”
“I actually went to Jefferson when I was younger,” she said. “The new school is nothing compared to what I remember. The school is very different. They have lockers, they have a second floor and they have an elevator.”
Kantos and Spates said it is “way better” for their children to be back at their neighborhood school, rather than taking a shuttle. They added it also buys them some time after school as they do not have to wait on that shuttle to return the students to the Jefferson site.
Fifth-grade teacher Michelle Oxford said she is excited to begin her first year as a teacher at Jefferson, meet her fifth-graders and enjoy “their humor and their smiles.” Despite this being her first year teaching at Jefferson, she said she is no stranger to the school as she attended it when she was younger.
“I went to fifth grade here and that is when I started in Grand Island. Even one of my fifth-grade teachers is still teaching here,” Oxford said. “It is nostalgic to be back in my home school. This is the first year Jefferson is back at its home spot, too, so I know the neighborhood. I think that gives me an extra way to relate to the kids.”
How does the new Jefferson compare to the way it was when Oxford went to school there? She said it is “a lot nicer and newer,” with a better environment for kids compared to the old Jefferson building and the temporary location.
“It was just very tight and hard to get around. I didn’t teach there, but I did attend and we didn’t have the resources we needed; here, we do,” she said. “We have flexible seating. We have some wiggle chairs and then there are some floor chairs. I think those allow kids to move a little bit and not be so stationary. That is going to help them concentrate just a little bit better.”
After the morning meeting as students went to their classrooms to begin the school day, Stockwell was left to begin her first day of school this year as principal. She planned to get out of her office and into the classrooms to observe students.
“I am excited to get in the classrooms and see what they are like,” she said.
As students enjoyed their first day in a brand-new building, Stockwell said she is grateful to GIPS voters for making it all happen.
“Thank you to the community for voting for the 2014 bond and voting for education and our future,” she said.