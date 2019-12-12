Holiday giving

Courtesy photo

JBS Local 293 business agent Terry Mostek and Bob Meier, JBS HR manager, present a check for $12,900 to be split among five local groups. Pictured (from left) are Lindsey Robison (Head Start), Mostek, Brittany Campbell (Head Start), Noelle Zrust (Head Start), Karen Rathke (Heartland United Way), Don Smith (Christmas Cheer), Sgt. Liza Ayala (Salvation Army), Bonnie Smith (Stuhr Museum Foundation), Brooke Lanoue (Stuhr Museum Foundation), Sue Meier (Salvation Army) and Bob Meier.

JBS USA Food Company Commercial Workers Local 293 this week donated $12,900 to be split among five local helping organizations this holiday season.

The funds will be used as follows:

— Christmas Cheer: Fundraising to give families food vouchers for a Christmas meal

— Head Start: Making 100 food baskets for families before students leave for break

— Heartland United Way: Toys for Tots

— Salvation Army: Food pantry funds and holiday programs

— Stuhr Museum Foundation: Purchasing wooden trains children can assemble during the North Pole Express event for families.

