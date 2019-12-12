JBS USA Food Company Commercial Workers Local 293 this week donated $12,900 to be split among five local helping organizations this holiday season.
The funds will be used as follows:
— Christmas Cheer: Fundraising to give families food vouchers for a Christmas meal
— Head Start: Making 100 food baskets for families before students leave for break
— Heartland United Way: Toys for Tots
— Salvation Army: Food pantry funds and holiday programs
— Stuhr Museum Foundation: Purchasing wooden trains children can assemble during the North Pole Express event for families.
