JBS USA, which owns the cattle slaughter facility in Grand Island, announced Thursday it will invest $4 million in Nebraska to help local communities respond to the coronavirus and invest in the future.
The investment is part of a national $50 million initiative called Hometown Strong that adds to commitments JBS USA has made this year to protect employees and ensure their job security amid the global pandemic.
“The rural towns and communities where we live and work are the key to our success and Grand Island, Nebraska, is home to one of the centerpieces of American agriculture,” said Tim Schellpeper, president of JBS USA Fed Beef, which includes the Grand Island fresh beef facility. “We are proud to work with local producers, local businesses and our community to deliver the highest quality beef to Nebraskans and the world.”
Shannon Grassl, president of JBS USA Regional Beef, which includes the company’s Omaha fresh beef facility, said the coronavirus pandemic has created challenges for society “that no one could have predicted.”
“The Hometown Strong initiative is one of the ways we are helping our communities respond to those challenges and build for the future,” Grassl said.
The company said it will partner with local officials and community leaders in Grand Island and Omaha to identify investment projects that strengthen the hometowns where the company’s team members live and work.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and food processors have helped keep grocery shelves stocked across America during the pandemic.
“Thank you to JBS USA for the generous investment in Grand Island and Omaha and ongoing commitment to partner with the Cornhusker State to grow our future together,” Ricketts said.
JBS USA employs 4,300 people in its Nebraska facilities and pays local producers nearly $2.5 billion each year to support the two Nebraska facilities.
JBS USA has an annual payroll in Nebraska of more than $191 million, contributed nearly $34 million in taxes and more than $84 million in capital investments over the past five years.
Nationally, according to the company, the $50 million investment will include donations to alleviate food insecurity, strengthen long-term community infrastructure and well-being, and support COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. All funds will be committed by the end of the year.
JBS USA operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared-food plants and employing more than 62,000 people.
JBS USA has invested more than $100 million to enhance safeguards for employees and nearly $100 million to reward them with bonuses and increased wages during the pandemic.
This includes hiring more than 1,000 employees to conduct additional, around-the-clock sanitation and cleaning services, and to provide education, training and enforcement of COVID-19 preventive measures.
