JBS executives say the company does not force employees to work when they’re sick, and that they’re working hard to find new ways to keep their employees safe.
More than 100 sanitizer stations are scattered around the Grand Island plant. Dividers have been installed so that pedestrian traffic is all one-way. Signage has increased, and reminders are everywhere encouraging employees to maintain a 6-foot distance between them. The cafeteria has been expanded, and Plexiglass dividers were installed so that workers dine separately.
In COVID-19, all of us share a common enemy, said Tim Schellpeper, who is president of Fed Beef, which is a unit of JBS USA. Fed Beef operates four JBS beef plants, including the Grand Island facility.
In an interview Thursday, Schellpeper dismissed a rumor that executives have heard.
“We are not asking people to come to work here when they’re sick. I want to be very clear about that,” he said.
For several weeks, a video ran in the JBS cafeteria in which he directed employees to stay home if they’re ill.
That guidance was clearly stated, he said.
In addition to the coronavirus, “there’s another enemy that we’re dealing with too, which is fear. We’re all dealing with something that we’ve not dealt with before,” Schellpeper said.
The company is working hard to “create a safe place for our employees to be” and is doing “our part to maintain the food supply in the country,” Schellpeper said.
“On any given week, we will bring in cattle here from upwards of 300 different cattle feeders,” he said.
The company has a relationship “with those cattle feeders that we’re proud to maintain.”
JBS USA operates 10 beef plants — nine in the U.S. and one in Canada. The Grand Island facility processes more head of cattle per day than any of the others.
Schellpeper says the 3,600 JBS employees in Grand Island work hard. They “take some very high-quality cattle that are produced by Nebraska cattle feeders and ranchers, and they turn that into some of the best beef products in the world, and they do it extremely well. And I think all of us owe these folks inside of this plant a great deal of gratitude for keeping our country fed.”
Even in normal times, JBS employees wear gloves, frocks and hard hats in the production area. Sanitizer has always been present.
Similarly, chlorine disinfectant is sprayed each night and periodically at other times, That way, when employees walk into their “work area every day, it is completely disinfected. So they’re not starting with a dirty area to work with. They’re starting with a completely sanitized area,” said General Manager Zack Ireland.
But sanitation measures have been upgraded. Now, employees wear a balaclava, which covers every part of their head but their eyes. Safety glasses protect their eyes.
JBS urges employees to use sanitizer whenever they walk past a station. They’re advised, Ireland said, to “just give yourself a little squirt. Whether you think you need it or not, it’s there for your use.”
“We’re buying hand sanitizer by the barrel, and we go through multiple barrels a week,” said Ireland, a Kansas native. Each drum contains 55 gallons.
Each night, employees apply an anti-viral fog, which penetrates “all the cracks and crevices,” as well as underneath and “up over the top of things,” Ireland said.
The size of the sanitation crew has been significantly increased, Schellpeper said. Instead of one crew member per shift, it’s now five people per shift. Outfitted in orange vests, those employees patrol the common areas, such as the cafeteria, locker rooms, office space and stairwells.
A new infrared device checks the temperature of employees when they arrive.
Break times are being staggered, so that there aren’t as many people in the cafeteria at one time.
In some areas of the plant, “we’re experimenting with face shields of different types,” said Schellpeper, who is a native of Stanton and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Weeks ago, JBS stopped welcoming international visitors to the plant. All visitors to the facility are now banned, except for those essential to the business.
The JBS plants are actively sharing best practices with each other, Schellpeper said.
The company also pays close attention to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other agencies.
JBS is also working with the city of Grand Island. The company has printed up a number of pamphlets and information sheets, which it would gladly make available to other groups in electronic form.
One of those information sheets is designed to help employees protect their families. It offers a variety of tips on what to do when they get home.
An employee, Gabby Dawes, has been chosen to provide health information and training to employees.
The company is good at communicating to employees in multiple languages, Schellpeper said.
In addition to English, the main languages spoken at the Grand Island plant are Spanish, Somali and Arabic.
The company has given meat to all employees to tide them over, in case grocery stores run out. JBS also helps many organizations in the community, Dawes said.
Concern for the employees doesn’t stop when the executives leave work, Ireland said. Even on the way home, he said, he’s thinking about ways to keep the employees, his family and the community safe. “We all do,” Schellpeper said.
The Grand Island plant is “known throughout the globe” for products such as 1855 Black Angus premium beef, Schellpeper said.
The facility sends out 330 semi loads a week of refrigerated beef products.
The plant, which opened in 1965, is in the midst of expansion. “So we’re here for the long haul,” Schellpeper said.
After the expansion, JBS hopes to add to the products it processes now.
The company is “a big part of the food supply here in the state” and understands “our importance in the state of Nebraska,” Schellpeper said.
In 2019, Nebraska processed about 7.6 million cattle, “and we were a large part of that,” Schellpeper said. “We’re the No. 1 beef-producing state in the country. And we’re proud to be part of that.”
