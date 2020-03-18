The Independent requested a statement from JBS in response to questions about the plant the paper has received in the past few days:
“Our Grand Island beef production facility is open and operating at full capacity. As a food company, we recognize and embrace the important role we play in making sure people have access to safe, quality food as we collectively face the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenge.
The U.S. Government has identified the food supply as a critical infrastructure industry and has stated we have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules on behalf of the Nation. We take this responsibility seriously.
We continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation in the communities where we live and work. We have implemented several measures, including travel and visitor restrictions, enhanced sanitation efforts, and heightened heath protocols and worker benefits to protect the health and well-being of our team members.
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all of those affected by COVID-19 and salute the health care professionals who are tirelessly working to protect us all. We also thank everyone who is helping to keep food on tables, including producers, growers, retailers, restaurants, government inspectors, transporters and the entire food supply chain.
JBS is committed to playing our part in seeing our community through this challenging time.”
