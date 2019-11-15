Tracy Jakubowski of Wood River and Jerry Kleine of Grand Island have received 2019 Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Distinguished Alumni Awards.
They were among five individuals to receive the alumni awards Nov. 3 at the NCCA annual conference in Lincoln. Jakubowski graduated from Central Community College–Grand Island in 2007. Kleine graduated from Southeast Community College in Milford in 1989.
Jakubowski went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2009 and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane College in 2012. She completed her educational administration 7-12 endorsement through UNK this fall.
She began her career with Grand Island Public Schools at Walnut Middle School and then was an integration specialist at West Lawn Elementary School before accepting her current position as a history teacher at Grand Island Senior High School.
During her time as a teacher, she has served in many additional capacities, from coaching volleyball and basketball to traveling with students to Washington, D.C. She serves as a team leader for the Academy of Freshman Exploration and a sponsor for GISH students attending the Capitol Forum on America’s Future with Humanities Nebraska in Lincoln. She is a member of the district’s Teacher Leader Coalition, the American History Task Force for Curriculum Design, and the Nebraska Department of Education’s Social Studies standards revision team.
Jakubowski’s dedication to bettering history education led to her being selected to attend the 2018 Belfer National Conference at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. She has also attended conferences in Nashville and Anaheim to help with the transition of GISH into a career academy school as a teacher leader.
In 2018, she was named the Nebraska History Teacher of the Year by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Gilder Lehrman Institute. Next year, she will attend a National Gilder Lehrman Teacher Seminar in American History.
In 2019, she received the CCC-Grand Island Outstanding Alumni Award and was named Grand Island High School Teacher of the Year.
She and her husband, Ron, have a daughter, Julia.
Kleine has been an automotive service technician for 30 years. He initially chose the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program in Milford for the small class size and easy access to the instructors.
Upon graduation in 1989, he worked as a service technician. He has worked at Dinsdale Automotive in Grand Island for 25 years.
Lynn Wilson is Kleine’s supervisor at Dinsdale Automotive. He said he’s a natural leader, always willing to help people and offer a solution at any given time. He’s not surprised he was selected for this award.
In 2007, Kleine achieved General Motors World Class Technician status. Service technicians can earn this status by completing the requirements for either the mechanical or body areas of expertise, along with achieving the Master Technician Certification in the required service areas. In 2016, 2017, and 2018 he was named GM Mark of Excellence Top 50 Technician for participating dealerships in the country.
In 2017, he was named Outstanding Alumnus at Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus.
He and his wife, Sandi, have three adult daughters, Jordan, Jessica and Jamie.
