Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele has closed Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and Heartland Shooting Park, citing a directive from the state that limits the size of gatherings both indoors and outdoors.

The closings of the golf course and shooting park are effective today.

The city is also going to hold off on hiring seasonal help for Island Oasis Water Park, “until I just have a firmer picture of how long the threat of coronavirus is going to be around,” Steele said.

On Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a state Directed Health Measure for Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, York, Seward, Butler and Polk counties. York, Seward, Butler and Polk are included in the Directed Health Measure because they border counties with community spread.

The measure, which stays in effect until May 6, prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. It comes from Dr. Gary Anthone, the chief medical officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The ban, Steele notes, includes weddings, funerals, parades, fairs, festivals, concerts “and other indoor and outdoor events.”

“So in order to comply with that, I’m going to close until further notice the golf course and the shooting park,” Steele said.

The Directed Health Measure may be extended beyond May 6, Steele said.

It’s hard to know how long the coronavirus will be a threat, he said.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take. I would hope that we’re past this threat of this virus as soon as possible, but I just don’t know that. So I’ve got to plan for the duration.”

Steele says he has no objections to Fonner Park having races as long as there are no spectators.

He’s assuming that people at the horse track are staying at least six feet away from each other.

“And I’m sympathetic to the horse people,” he said. “I mean, they’ve got bills to pay.”

Steele was aware that Fonner Park officials were considering the possibility of running races without spectators. “So I knew that upfront and I have no problem with it,” he said.

Steele was asked if he wanted to say anything more about COVID-19.

“I want to wish all the people of Grand Island well,” he said.

At this point, he said, “we just need to be smart and really follow the rules that Gov. Ricketts has given us as far as handwashing and maintaining social distance, and just making smart decisions. So that’s my wish for all of us — is we just obey the reasonable advice we’ve been given.”

