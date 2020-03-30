Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele has closed Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and Heartland Shooting Park, citing a directive from the state that limits the size of gatherings both indoors and outdoors.
The closings of the golf course and shooting park are effective today.
The city is also going to hold off on hiring seasonal help for Island Oasis Water Park, “until I just have a firmer picture of how long the threat of coronavirus is going to be around,” Steele said.
On Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a state Directed Health Measure for Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, York, Seward, Butler and Polk counties. York, Seward, Butler and Polk are included in the Directed Health Measure because they border counties with community spread.
The measure, which stays in effect until May 6, prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. It comes from Dr. Gary Anthone, the chief medical officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The ban, Steele notes, includes weddings, funerals, parades, fairs, festivals, concerts “and other indoor and outdoor events.”
“So in order to comply with that, I’m going to close until further notice the golf course and the shooting park,” Steele said.
The Directed Health Measure may be extended beyond May 6, Steele said.
It’s hard to know how long the coronavirus will be a threat, he said.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to take. I would hope that we’re past this threat of this virus as soon as possible, but I just don’t know that. So I’ve got to plan for the duration.”
Steele says he has no objections to Fonner Park having races as long as there are no spectators.
He’s assuming that people at the horse track are staying at least six feet away from each other.
“And I’m sympathetic to the horse people,” he said. “I mean, they’ve got bills to pay.”
Steele was aware that Fonner Park officials were considering the possibility of running races without spectators. “So I knew that upfront and I have no problem with it,” he said.
Steele was asked if he wanted to say anything more about COVID-19.
“I want to wish all the people of Grand Island well,” he said.
At this point, he said, “we just need to be smart and really follow the rules that Gov. Ricketts has given us as far as handwashing and maintaining social distance, and just making smart decisions. So that’s my wish for all of us — is we just obey the reasonable advice we’ve been given.”
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
An Indian railway employee works to convert a train coach into an isolation ward for the fight against the new coronavirus in Gauhati, India, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized to the public on Sunday for imposing a three-week national lockdown, calling it harsh but "needed to win" the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
People applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Washington
A cell phone is used to live stream mass by Archbishop Paul D. Etienne at St. James Cathedral, the Cathedral for the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle, where open masses have been suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Seattle. The church remains open for people to sit in the sanctuary in the mornings and is live streaming a mass every morning. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
Emergency room nurses transport buckets of donated flowers up a ramp outside Elmhurst Hospital Center's emergency room, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in New York. The hospital has been heavily taxed by treating an influx of coronavirus patients during the current viral pandemic. Currently, New York leads the nation in the number of cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is keeping a running tally. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Israel
A man feeds pigeons at an empty parking lot in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 28, 2020. In Israel daily life has largely shut down with concerns for coronavirus. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
South African National Defense Forces patrol the Men's Hostel in the densely populated Alexandra township east of Johannesburg, Saturday, March 28, 2020, enforcing a strict lockdown in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Jerome Delay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
Indian workers arrange beds to prepare a quarantine center at the Sarusojai sports complex in Gauhati, India, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
APTOPIX India Virus Outbreak
Police officer Rajesh Babu wears a helmet representing the coronavirus, and requests commuters to stay home during the 21-day countrywide lockdown that began Wednesday in Chennai, India, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
R. Parthibhan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Uruguay Daily Life
Boys play soccer in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, March 27, 2020. Although there is no lockdown in Uruguay, the government declared a national health emergency that includes closing schools and asking citizens to work from home when possible, as a measure to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Chile
A woman stands at the entrance of a metro station largely absent of people in Santiago, Chile, during a city-wide quarantine amid the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
Police use riot shields to practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Tha Phra police station on Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Vincent Yu
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California
Pedestrians cross Cable Car tracks on Powell Street in San Francisco, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrictions aimed at keeping them home as much as possible while hospitals and health officials scrambled Sunday to ready themselves for a week that could see the feared dramatic surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California
A couple hugs as they walk down a boardwalk on a mostly deserted Santa Monica beach Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. With cases of coronavirus surging and the death toll increasing, lawmakers are pleading with cooped-up Californians to spend a second weekend at home to slow the spread of the infections. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Louisiana Church Service
Lance Knippers protests outside as congregants arrive for services at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Sunday, March 29, 2020. Pastor Tony Spell has defied a shelter-in-place order by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and continues to hold church services with hundreds of congregants. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mississippi
Verses on a bible are seen as Aprille Allen, wife of Trent Allen, pastor at Calvary Chapel Jackson, reads along during a livestream broadcast of their church service from their living room, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Brandon, Miss. The church service, which was forced to be done from home as a result of the state's limiting gatherings of more than ten people because of the coronavirus outbreak, was joined by members tuning in from California and Pennsylvania, as well as local members. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Rhode Island Daily Life
Rev. Peter Gower celebrates Mass from the front door of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church as worshippers listen over the radio from their cars in the parking lot, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Johnston, R.I. Gower started the Mass for those to attend from their cars last week as gatherings became restricted due to the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
People sit on benches at Primrose Hill, in London, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The public have been asked to self isolate, keeping distant from others to limit the spread of the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
A woman stands leaning against the window during a nationwide confinement to counter the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that his government will order a two-week ban on commuting to all non-essential businesses starting on Monday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Children's playground toys are closed as a deterrent to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Myanmar
Members of Yangon City and Development Committee spray disinfectant along a sidewalk in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
Thein Zaw
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Crosses made with red tape for practicing social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line the tabletops at a Jollibee restaurant in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX IndyCar Virtual Racing
IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, practices on his racing simulator in his home in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Kanaan, along with other IndyCar drivers and NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson will compete in the series' inaugural virtual racing event Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ecuador
Pedestrians, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk past a mural in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The government has declared a health emergency, enacting a curfew and restricting movement to only those who provide basic services. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrive to speak in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ship is departing for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Africa
Residents look from their apartment windows reacting to the photographer outside, in Mannenburg, Cape Town, South Africa Saturday, March 28, 2020. South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown to restrict public movements for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo)
STR
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A man walks at an empty Ginza station underpass in Tokyo Saturday, March 28, 2020. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has repeatedly asked the city's 13 million residents to stay home this weekend, saying the capital is on the brink of an explosion in virus infections. She warned of a possible hard shutdown of the city if the spread of the virus doesn't slow. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
A red rose lies on a coffin lined up along others inside the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, Italy, to be blessed before being sent to crematoriums in Udine and Venice, Northern Italy, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
A traveler wears a respirator, goggles, and a raincoat as he walks through Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Saturday, March 28, 2020. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced late Thursday that nearly all foreign nationals - including residence permit-holders - will be barred from entering China starting on Saturday amid a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
A food delivery worker crosses Reforma Avenue, normally congested with traffic, in Mexico City, Friday, March 27, 2020. City authorities announced measures to deal with the new coronavirus such as closing bars, discos, museums, zoos, cinemas, theaters and gyms. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Eduardo Verdugo
APTOPIX Argentina Virus Outbreak Argentina
Laila, 9, walks home with an armful of oranges she received at a soup kitchen, on the outskirts of in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 27, 2020. Residents of poor neighborhoods have organized to assist the population with free food, and free security items like masks and aprons as the South American country goes into its first week of quarantine to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano
