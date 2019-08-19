A weekly liquidation retail store is coming to Grand Island.
On its Facebook page Monday, retailer It’s $5 announced Grand Island as its next store location. It is unknown where the Grand Island store will be located.
It’s $5 is a retail store that sells liquidated products. Its website states it restocks the merchandise starting every Saturday and continues to restock items “multiple times each weekend.” On Monday, customers can purchase two items for $5 before being able to buy one additional item each day until Friday when they can buy 10 items for $5.
Items sold at It’s $5 include electronics, housewares, toys and food.
According to the Facebook post, It’s $5 is currently seeking applicants for its general manager position.
It’s $5 has locations in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Grand Island would be its first Nebraska location.