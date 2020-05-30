After two months of takeout and delivery, Grand Islanders will be able to actually sit down in restaurants next week.
Numerous eateries are planning to reopen next week as part of Phase 1 of the state’s directed health measures, which take effect in this area Monday.
Groups of as many as six people can sit at the same table. But if the group is larger than 10, some members of the group will have to sit at a table at least 6 feet away.
Dine-in customers are limited to 50% of a restaurant’s capacity.
According to the guidelines, self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Restaurant staff members must serve food directly to customers or implement buffet orders from the customer table.
While some Grand Island restaurants will open Monday, others will open their doors Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I am excited to just see people out and about again. It’ll be really nice,” said Elizabeth Schutz, co-owner of the Chocolate Bar, which opens Monday.
Tentatively, the hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the business stays open until 8 p.m.
During the virus outbreak, the Chocolate Bar has been limited to curbside and carryout service.
Schutz and her husband, Perry, will be glad to have people take a seat.
“I am so very happy for that. I can’t wait,” she said. “Summer’s my favorite season, and let’s just get on with it.”
After being closed for six weeks, 40 North Tap and Grille will welcome customers back Wednesday.
“Right after Easter, we closed to kind of retool and see where we needed to make some improvements going forward to be able to serve people in the way that we felt was right נfor the community and staff and customers,” owner Jay Vavricek said.
One change includes an 11 a.m. opening. “We’re going to open up for lunch now,” Vavricek said.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, as well as carryout.
40 North is following “all the directed health measures and more,” Vavricek said.
Customers will find sanitized tables waiting for them. Diners may order without touching a menu. The restaurant has certified food handlers “as well as quality food,” he said
“Our new menu has a lot of variety, everything from fresh seafood to pastas to a mesquite grilled filet to burgers, salads, appetizers, too,” according to the 40 North website.
The entrance to Texas Roadhouse will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“I’m so excited,” says Shantel Miles, the restaurant’s service manager.
Diners will be seated at every other table. They’ll be able to order off the full menu, Miles said.
Texas Roadhouse has stayed open throughout the pandemic, offering carryout service but not delivery.
Like other restaurants contacted, Texas Roadhouse will still offer to-go service.
Sin City Grill and Wave Pizza Co. will open Monday, said Brent Lindner, who has been paying close attention to the restaurant in-room dining reopening guidelines.
Wave Pizza normally holds 186 people, so 93 customers will be allowed in for now. Sin City Grill will be limited to 40-45 people.
Customers who want a drink must enjoy it with food, and that doesn’t mean popcorn or a bag of chips.
“So you can have a cocktail while you’re waiting for your meal. You can have a cocktail while you’re eating,” Lindner said. “But when you’re done, you have to mosey on. You can’t just sit and drink.”
He said he believes that requirement will change in two or three weeks, when this area enters Phase 2.
During the pandemic, Sin City and Wave have been limited to delivery and carryout.
People who work in the kitchen won’t have to wear face coverings. But the guidelines can change, said Lindner, who‘s on the board of the Nebraska Restaurant Association.
“For the time being, we’ll be like little kids,” he said. Local restaurants are dipping their toes in the water. Hopefully, in the next three or four weeks, “we’ll just jump right in,” he said.
Lindner doesn’t anticipate getting “slammed” with customers next week. In a survey he’s done, Lindner found that some people are happy with takeout. Some just want delivery, preferring to stay home. But “we’ll get there eventually,” he said.
Some restaurants are doing “pretty brisk business” when they reopen, Lindner said. Others are more hit and miss.
But there’s “that little ray of sunshine coming through. So there’s hope,” Lindner said.
Kinkaider Brewing Co., which is normally closed on Mondays, will open Tuesday. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Lee’s Family Restaurant will open Monday morning, with no more than 45 allowed in the building.
Lee’s will continue to offer carryout service, but the restaurant is trying to move away from delivery, Jason Lee said.
Not all restaurants will open next week. Qdoba Mexican Eats will continue to offer takeout service. No date has been set for the reopening of the dining room.
