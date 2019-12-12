December has rolled around, and John Hanssen is fully in the holiday spirit.
Hanssen, who works for the Green Plains ethanol plant in Central City, is well-known in the community for his work with the Hall County Historical Society — and during the winter holidays, for his collection of antique Christmas ornaments and decorations.
It begins with family
“I started collecting — first old Christmas … and then Easter and Halloween and all the holidays — back in probably the mid-80s,” Hanssen said. “I’ve always liked Christmas.”
Hanssen, the youngest child of a youngest child, missed out on the heyday of his grandparents’ Christmas-decorating. “By the time I came around in the birth order, my grandparents weren’t decorating any more,” he said.
But when Hanssen asked his grandmother if she had any old decorations he could have, since she wasn’t using them, the answer was “Yeah, we’ll have your dad get in the attic and whatever you find, you can have.”
At that time, Hanssen’s definition of “old” was different than what he considers “old” today. But grandma delivered nonetheless, gifting him decorations ranging in age from those made at the turn of the century up through the 30s, 40s and 50s.
“I had never seen anything like that before,” Hanssen said. “But my folks had always been ones to go to auctions, and I would tag along, and at that time, all the Christmas stuff was in two or three boxes at the end of the driveway. And (Dad) bought the whole thing for a couple bucks, sometimes.”
And that, Hanssen said, was the starting point of a collection that has grown and changed and grown some more over nearly 35 years.
Decorations tell histories
As you walk down the stairs into Hanssen’s home “museum,” the first display is a trio of antique German “feather trees” atop a glass table. Each tree is constructed from a wooden bore and dyed goose or turkey feathers wrapped around wire to create the classic “Christmas-tree branch” look.
The trees were a popular decoration from the late 1800s through the 1950s. Hanssen’s trio is probably from the early 1900s, by his estimation.
Each tree displayed a different style of ornaments: One held glass ornaments made in Czechoslovakia in the 1930s, ranging in style from a windmill to a plane to a spinning wheel; a second showed off a set of German “cottage-industry” glass ornaments from the early 1900s, including a fish, a Santa, and a teapot; and a third displayed tinsel and glass ornaments.
“There are hundreds, if not thousands of styles of (cottage-industry) ornaments out there,” Hanssen said. “Dad was the glassblower — these were all handblown. Mom and maybe the daughters painted the ornaments; and the sons might have packed them all up. It was whatever the craftsman, the glassblower, could think up.”
The ornaments would vary in colors, shape, and size, which means that it becomes a matter of preference, rather than completion, when it comes to collecting.
“For glass ornaments, you can’t necessarily say there’s a Holy Grail because there’s so many different varieties out there,” Hanssen said. “It’s just a matter of finding that type or that style.”
Community of collectors
“I collect anything from the late 1800s to basically the 60s,” Hanssen said. “For as long as I’ve been collecting, I’m trying to round out the collection.”
Rounding out the collection comes with its own set of challenges, and Hanssen’s self-admitted ‘Holy Grail’ quest: An old Christmas crockery piece that may have once been an advertising piece for a smalltown business.
But crockery boasting “Merry Christmas from so-and-so Mercantile,” as Hanssen put it, is hard to come by. He’s seen pieces like it in other collections, so “I know they’re out there,” but hasn’t been able to obtain one of his own.
Hanssen is a member of an international collector’s group, the Golden Glow of Christmas Past, with thousands of members worldwide. Each year, the group holds a week-long convention somewhere in the United States, where “collectors will get together in a big hotel.”
At the convention, there’s a “museum room,” where collectors can opt to display a single piece or a set for attendees to view; educational panels and seminars; tours; and another event Hanssen described as “room-hopping.”
“People just set up in their hotel room — on the bed, on the dresser, on the floor — pieces that they want to sell and then open up their doors, and people go from room to room, buying stuff,” Hanssen said.
It’s a running joke in the community that Hanssen himself only attends every 20 years, because that’s simply how the timing has worked out against his schedule.
But there’s an active online presence as well, which allows non-attendees the opportunity to talk, learn from, and trade with other interested parties.
“There have been good deals,” Hanssen said, “and I mean, I can get kind of stupid at an auction and pay more than I should, but if it’s something I want … it’s like ‘Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and get it, or at least try to get it.’
“I’ve developed a lot of relationships with dealers over the years,” Hanssen said, “and they kind of know, even if they’re not at a show, not in Grand Island, that they’ll call me up and say ‘Hey, I’ve got this piece, are you interested’ and go from there.”
Taking on a life of its own
The collection has grown in bits and pieces, quite literally. Some of the ornaments and lighting sets come in incomplete, and require specific pieces to be considered a complete collected work.
“I’ve hit auctions, antique shops, antique shows, Salvation Army — well, I guess they don’t sell anymore, but Goodwill, and that sort of thing,” Hanssen said.
Sometimes, it takes years of searching to complete a set.
“My main thing is, like, Christmas lighting,” Hanssen said. “And if one or two bulbs of a particular style are missing out of a box, then yeah, I need to find those other two bulbs to complete that boxed set.”
One thing that Hanssen tries to stress to younger generations, who may be cleaning out grandma and grandpa’s house, is that the lighting from years past is “series lighting,” where a single loose or burned-out bulb would keep the entire set from lighting. Oftentimes, it’s just a handful of bulbs that need fixing, not the entire set, and that lack of knowledge has led to pieces being thrown away instead of saved.
“You can’t compare the lighting that they had back then with the lighting they make now,” Hanssen said.
And there are some elusive lighting sets for which Hanssen remains on the lookout.
“From 1946 to about 1963, there were about 30-some varieties of bubble lights made, whether they were from the same company or from different companies,” Hanssen said. “Well, there are about four variety of bubble light that I don’t yet have. Still gotta look for those four styles of bubble lights that are out there.”
And once he obtains those boxed sets of bubbles lights, “then you’re complete,” Hanssen said with a rueful smile, “then you go on to something else. It never ends.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a series of features on area residents and their favorite pastimes. If you know someone with an interesting or unusual hobby that’s spanned decades, please contact Kit Grode at (308) 381-5425 or kit.grode@theindependent.com.
