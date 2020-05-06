The Islander Luau originally scheduled for May 30 has been rescheduled to May 22, 2021.
The age 21 and older event will benefit the Grand Island Senior High athletics, band, show choir, orchestra and theater booster clubs. Those who purchased tickets for the 2020 event are encouraged to hang on to those tickets as they will be honored at the 2021 event.
Tickets for the 2021 event are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information about the Islander Luau and/or to purchase tickets, call (308) 379-5498 or contact Ryan Hansen at rhansen@gips.org.
