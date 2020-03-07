When iRepair Smartphones opened at 622 N. Webb Road in 2014, the smartphone industry was experiencing rapid growth and the community was in need for a business that repaired smartphones, tablets, laptops and game systems, whether that involved replacing a battery or shattered screen or cleaning the device’s power outlet. It was a business whose services were not readily available in Central Nebraska at the time.
iRepair has now become uBreakiFix, a national tech repair chain with more than 600 locations across North America.
Hyle Erwin is the owner of the uBreakiFix store in Grand Island and said the change to uBreakiFix is part of the evolution of the electronic communication and gaming industry.
“The main difference is now we are partnered with everybody,” Erwin said. “We are partnered with Samsung, Google, Verizon, Apple and others. Before we were an independent shop, but we are working with all the big manufacturers. It was something we could not do with iRepair, but what I can now do as part of uBreakiFix.”
For the public, Erwin said the store’s new direction means higher-quality parts, higher standards of testing, and a “better repair experience.”
The Grand Island location recently changed its signage to reflect its new direction.
While uBreakiFix has nearly 600 stores across the country, Erwin said he owns eight locations in Nebraska — including those in Omaha and Grand Island — Iowa and Minnesota.
Erwin said since opening a store in the community in 2014, the business has grown.
One area of the business that is new and growing is offering mobile repairs throughout the Tri-City area.
“About a year ago, we started driving to people, to do repairs, who have insurance,” Erwin said.
He said in about six months, they will be offering that mobile repair service to customers without insurance.
In 2009, uBreakiFix’s founder, Justin Wetherill, partnered up with David Reiff to fill a demand for high-quality smartphone repairs, specializing in iPhone glass repairs.
Along with Eddie Trujillo, they opened in their first storefront in Orlando, Fla. Last year, uBreakiFix opened 95 stores. Texas remains one of uBreakiFix’s highest-volume states with 50 locations, as is its home state of Florida, which boasts 84 stores.
“2019 was defined by growing the right way with the right people — those who care about furthering the industry while also creating an exceptional experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We were also acquired by global tech care company Asurion in August and look forward to seeing the impact of our combined forces in 2020 as we amplify our franchise growth, increase corporate support, and elevate the customer experience.”
uBreakiFix said it plans to increase momentum in 2020, with 35 stores projected to open during the first quarter. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones and games consoles to tablets and computers. It is also an authorized service provider for Samsung and Google.
While the store will remain at its present location in Grand Island, Erwin said the new focus will bring opportunities for growth.
“This is just the beginning,” Erwin said. “Soon we will be fixing everything from power tools to appliances.”
But for the time being, uBreakiFix focus is “anything with a power button we will work on,” he said.
“Our main function is still phone repairs,” Erwin said.
While they will expand their offerings of accessories for electronic communication and gaming devices, they will not sell the actual products.
“We are focus solely on repairs,” Erwin said. “For example, people put their phones in their pockets and get lint in their charging cord and people can’t charge their phone. We will clean it on the spot, free of charge. We know that if we treat the customer right, they will stick around for a long time.”
Among the services uBreakiFix provides are: iPhone, Samsung and Google phone repairs, and iPad, cellphone, tablet, computer and game console repairs. They offer a 90-day warranty and guaranteed low prices. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (308) 675-2342 or check online at ubreakifix.com.
