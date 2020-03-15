HASTINGS — Innovative Women’s HealthCare is the newest clinic in Hastings, focusing on women’s (and sometimes men’s) health care to help people live the best life.
Owned and operated by Elizabeth and Jim Hardy, the clinic is located at 223 E 14th St, Suite 50.
Elizabeth Hardy earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1989 and a Master of Science degree as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in women’s health in 1998. Both degrees are from University of Nebraska Medical Center.
She has additional training with the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health, is certified in bio-identical hormone pellet therapy, and is a certified sexual assault nurse examiner.
While Hardy has had many years of experience in hospitals, professional education, public heath and administration, she said her main passion has always been the care of women in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive health clinics.
She is a member of Nebraska Nurse Practitioners and Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health.
“I’m excited to work with adults at Innovative Women’s HealthCare,” Hardy said.
The Hardys have five children and she says she enjoys family time, boating and Tri-City Storm hockey.
Hardy said Innovative Women’s HealthCare provides wellness and preventive care including annual exams, education, testing, and identification of treatment options.
Services offered include menopause symptom support, hormone therapy and care for women with bladder leakage and/or symptoms associated with sexual activity. Additional services are available for men including hormone level evaluation and testing for sexually transmitted infections.
Hardy said coming to a clinic can be uncomfortable for many people.
“It’s hard to disclose to clinic staff your specific needs and to ask for services that might feel personal or delicate,” she said.
Hardy said Innovative Women’s Health is unique as its environment is designed to be inviting and to minimize discomforts.
“Our staff will put you at ease and offer professional health care,” Hardy said. “Ultimately, individuals can expect expert guidance in achieving optimum health with traditional and unique therapies.”
She said the vision of Innovative Women’s HealthCare is to provide “a variety of health-oriented therapies addressing mind-body-spirit needs of the individuals we serve.”
“Our goal is to provide individualized quality health care to women and men regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, disability, family structure, sexual orientation or income while maintaining confidentiality and dignity of those served,” Hardy said.
The clinic’s mission, she said, is to “support women in every stage of life and level of wellness. Using patient goals, internal and external resources, and individualized health strategies harmonious with individual values, adults will be assisted in reaching maximum wellness.”
“Our services include women’s wellness evaluation, preventive measures, symptom management, and treatment of selected conditions,” she said.
Those services include:
— Annual exams. Wellness physical exams include assessment and screening tests for early identification of health problems that can be treated and prevented.
— Testing. Tests include vaginal pap exams, mammograms, blood chemistry, metabolic tests, bone density, exams related to weight gain, fatigue, insomnia, incontinence, problems of a sexual nature, and tests for sexually transmitted infections.
— Education. Based on individual needs, education is designed to empower adults to actively participate in their health care. The clinic provides verbal, written, blogs, and websites for nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyle and weight loss.
— Identification of treatment options. When a problem or diagnosis is identified, the clinic will discuss options available for treatment, including pros and cons and possible referrals so patients can make the most informed decision to move forward with a plan.
— Menopause and perimenopause. The years leading up to the end of reproductive cycles often include symptoms that are undesirable and uncomfortable. The clinic offers options available that can help prevent, minimize or eliminate these symptoms.
— Hormone therapy. Hormones direct how body systems function. For many people, hormones are not at optimal levels which leads to low energy, sleep issues, over eating, mood changes, weight changes, low bone density, hair loss, and low sex drive. Hormones are evaluated and options are explored in order to reach optimal levels for reproductive and thyroid hormones.
— Sexual issues. There are many reasons adults experience low libido or pain with sexual experiences. It may be a new symptom or a long-term issue. The clinic can identify treatable causes and discuss options to improve or eliminate symptoms.
— Incontinence. Many women experience urgency or leaking of urine with coughing, sneezing or laughing. Clinic staff can help identify what is causing incontinence and offer solutions to help.
The clinic also offers bio-identical hormone replacement therapy; Votiva skin treatment with microneedling radio frequency technology for wrinkles, scarring, stretch marks and sweating; Votiva FormaV radio frequency technology for female intimacy problems and incontinence; and Arterosil.
Hardy said people should visit her clinic because it provides personalized setting “different from all-to-common rushed, stressful hubbub of many health care settings.”
“We also offer new alternatives from the traditional treatments often not requiring prescription or surgery,” she said.
They accept many insurance companies, Every Woman Matters and cash pay. Some services are cash only.
“We take the preventative approach to healing problems by identifying risks and symptoms in people’s lives to plan a course of action to decrease complications, often using natural solutions to avoid medication,” Hardy said. “Prescription are provided only when needed. Our philosophy is to support and promote total health prevention of diseases.”
She said male and female hormone testing with blood work drawn in the clinic is very popular.
“We offer many options like pellet insertion to optimize hormone levels and extend treatment intervals to improve quality of life and overall health,” Hardy said. “The clinic setup is designed to be cozy and comfortable with chandeliers in every room. People relax and are able to share difficult stories.”
The clinic sees patients from a wide area including Custer, Valley, Nuckolls, Furnas and York counties.
When it comes to their future plans, Hardy said their desire is to “maintain a personal, intimate setting, yet to expand to offer services in other communities.”
“We have had the most outstanding patients since our opening a year ago and want to thank them for their confidence,” Hardy said. “We have a portal on our website (www.womenshealthnebraska.com) for sharing, messaging and making appointments.
The clinic’s phone number is (402) 834-3973 and it has a Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.