With the Republican primary in May, United States Senate candidate Matt Innis is traveling the state in hopes of unseating incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse as the Republican candidate for the November election.
Innis was a guest speaker at the Hall County Republicans meeting Monday at the Chicken Coop in Grand Island where he explained his campaign.
Innis is originally from Illinois, but grew up in Lincoln where he attended school and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps beginning in 1991 and was honorably discharged in 1999.
Innis currently owns his own business, Complete Cabling Solutions.
Politically, he served as Lancaster County Republican Party chairman from 2011 to 2015 and has actively supported several conservative Republican candidates.
Innis is challenging Sasse for his seat in the Senate because he believes that Sasse does not prioritize Nebraskans.
“One thing that we have seen that’s been very encouraging throughout the state of Nebraska is that people want a choice,” Innis said. “They want a choice for a true Nebraska conservative other than someone who doesn’t want to sit on the Ag Committee or come back to Nebraska and represent Nebraskans.”
Innis said that over the last number of years, a lot of tough things happened to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, and one of the biggest blows he has heard from people as he travels has been the removal of country of origin labeling.
While clothing, toys and every other type of product has country of origin labeling, food, specifically meat, no longer has that label.
“That was done out of pressure from the Obama administration with the World Trade Organization in Canada and Mexico,” said Innis.
The removal of country of origin labeling from meat hurt Nebraska farmers and ranchers as it hurt cattle prices, Innis said.
Innis said Sasse was a co-sponsor of the removal of the labeling system from meat.
“We still have a lot of work to do, and we need somebody who actually wants to represent Nebraska, the small business of the farmers and ranchers,” Innis said.
As Innis campaigns, he is running a grassroots campaign with donations from the people of Nebraska.
Innis said 96 percent of the money Sasse raises is from out of state, with Nebraska coming in 12th at 4% of his funds, as opposed to Fischer, who raises more than 86% of her funds from Nebraska.
Another point Innis raised where he and Sasse differ is support for President Donald Trump.
Innis said Sasse said Trump was unfit for office before Trump was elected president.
Innis said he fully supports President Trump and will stand behind the president.
While Sasse sends representatives to speaking events, Innis said he travels throughout Nebraska.
If someone calls Innis, it is Innis who answers.
“If I’m on the road and I’m traveling for six hours that day, I’m on the phone calling people who have messaged me,” Innis said. “My average phone call lasts 45 minutes to an hour.”
