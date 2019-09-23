On Sunday night, the Hastings Police Department took a report of an incident in which an infant suffered head injuries and was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare.

The incident occurred in Grand Island, which is where the parents live. They see their doctor at Mary Lanning, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The male infant is almost five months old.

“We know the baby was injured, We just don’t know whether it was criminal or accidental,” Duering said.

“Their story is completely plausible,” but interviews and investigation need to be done. “It may be exactly what they’re saying it was. We just don’t know yet.”

