Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s passenger boardings have dropped significantly in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.
“It varies from day to day,” Mike Olson, CNRA executive director, said. “I would not be surprised if our boarding numbers for the month of April are down more than 95%. And that’s about the national average right now.”
While flights have not been officially canceled, there has been “a big reduction in flights,” Olson said, due to lack of passengers.
“We’ve had several cancellations and we’ve started seeing those about a month ago, probably around the week of March 23,” he said.
Olson had no projections for what boarding figures might look like in the future.
“It’s so hard to tell. I don’t even want to go there,” he said. “No one could give you an accurate count or answer.”
The coronavirus has also impacted the airport’s other operations and revenue.
“There’s a trickle-down effect when airlines have canceled flights and very few passengers,” Olson said. “It’s affected our car rental revenue, general aviation revenue, parking revenue. It’s had a drastic effect on the aviation side of the airport.”
The airport is receiving roughly $2.67 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
Per Federal Aviation Administration requirements, the funds must go toward airport improvement program projects or airport expenses, such as payroll and insurance.
“We’ve got to cover our expenses. Without that, we wouldn’t last a long time with the current revenue stream,” Olson said. “In this time, we won’t be going over and above what FAA grants have already been distributed for AIP projects.”
While operating, airport staff are provided masks, social distancing is in effect and offices are disinfected daily.
“Despite the fact that passenger numbers are dramatically decreased, we have increased our cleaning efforts,” Olson said. “We’re doing everything we can to mitigate any potential viruses in the terminal.”
The offices are closed to the public.
“If you want to meet with someone, we try to do video conferencing as much as possible, video meetings,” Olson said.
Employees for CNRA’s two airlines, Allegiant and American Eagle, are also being required to wear masks.
“All of the airlines have implemented more cleaning on aircraft throughout the whole system,” Olson said. “They’re making a very concerted effort to keep aircraft cleaned after every flight if humanly possible.”
Olson said airlines might begin to provide masks to passengers, as they have been doing with flight staff.
No special requests or requirements have been asked of CNRA despite Hall County having more coronavirus cases than other Nebraska counties.
Airports continue to provide a vital service to the community, Olson said.
“We have to keep marching forward and, when the time does come, and it will, and passengers start flying again, we have to be ready for that,” he said. “That’s what we’re working toward every day, to provide the best care and service for our traveling public.”
