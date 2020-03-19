Grand Island – The following supplemental information is provided concerning the operation of City of Grand Island departments and offices:
CITY HALL: Until further notice, city offices at City Hall are available to the public by telephone and email. Public entry at City Hall must be arranged prior to arrival. Telephone numbers and email addresses for City Departments are provided on the City’s web page (www.grand-island.com) and telephone numbers can be found in local telephone directories in the government section.
POLICE: The Grand Island Police Department and the Law Enforcement Center will observe their regular public admission hours until Monday, March 23, 2020. Effective March 23, the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) at 111 Public Safety Drive, and Grand Island Police impound yard will be reducing public admission hours, and will be open from noon (12 pm) until 4 pm Monday through Friday. Business hour phone calls will remain as normal from 8 am until 5 pm. These office hours at the LEC will also be used by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
OUTDOOR RENTALS AND PROGRAMS: All recreation programs, facility rentals, leagues, and events will be postponed or cancelled through March 29, 2020. (Please check future updates as additional cancellations may extend beyond March 29th.)
PARKS: Park restrooms are still closed for the winter and will remain closed until further notice. City parks and trails are open. We recommend using public parks in a manner that social distancing is possible. At this time we discourage the use of playgrounds as it is not practical to sanitize all the city park equipment on a regular basis.
HEARTLAND PUBLIC SHOOTING PARK (HPSP): All tournaments and events have been postponed or cancelled through March 29, 2020. (Please check back for updates as additional cancellations may extend beyond March 29th.) The shooting park will be open to individuals by appointment only. Please call HPSP before you arrive for facility use instructions. 308-385-5048
JACKRABBIT RUN GOLF COURSE: All tournaments and events have been postponed or cancelled through March 29, 2020. (Please check back for future updates as additional cancellations may extend beyond March 29th.) The golf course will be open to individuals by appointment only. Patrons should call Jackrabbit Run before you arrive for facility use instructions. 308-385-5340
CITY CEMETERY: City Cemetery staff will be available by appointment only 7:30 am – 4:00 pm Monday thru Saturday. Please call before you arrive. 308-385-5359.
SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION: Online summer program registration begins April 4th. Refunds will be issued if future programs are cancelled due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.