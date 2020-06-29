The Grand Island Independent placed first among Nebraska’s daily newspapers in general excellence and second in both print sweepstakes and online sweepstakes in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Print Contest.
The awards were announced virtually last week after the NPA’s March convention was canceled due to the coronavirus. The annual contest recognizes achievements in news coverage and advertising.
The Independent also received the World-Herald Service to Agriculture Award in the daily category and placed second in newspaper organized or sponsored event for Girls & Pearls.
First-place awards received by the news staff include sports action photo, for “Hastings’ Sophie Cerveny dodges the tag” by Carissa Soukup; breaking news photography, for “Rain, Rain, Please Go Away,” by Barrett Stinson on a man in a kayak on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds; editorial page, by Bette Pore; specialty pages/lifestyle sections, by Terri Hahn; online coverage of breaking news, on the bomb cyclone, by Stephanie Romanski; and best use of social media, for “Restaurant Nostalgia” by Stephanie Romanski.
The news staff also placed second in sports page; feature photography, for “A Blast of Cold Air,” by Barrett Stinson; news photography, for “Seedling Mile Elementary Fifth Grader Logun Colson,” by Barrett Stinson; entertainment story, for “15-Year-Old Debuts Film She Wrote at Age 11 at Prairie Lights Film Festival,” by Austin Koeller; and special single section, for “Murder Mystery.”
The news staff placed third in sports action photo, for “Dogs Directing Fair Traffic,” by Barrett Stinson; sports game coverage, for “Crusaders Go Back-to-Back,” by Bob Hamar; single feature story, for “Gratitude Still Goes Strong,” by Jeff Bahr; and news writing, for “Water, Sewage has Receded, But It will Take Awhile to Make Homes Habitable Again,” By Julie Blum.
First-place advertising awards received by the Independent were for signature advertising page, for the Bridal Guide; advertising campaign, for a Floor to Ceiling entry by Rachel Cloran; single retail advertising idea — color, for a Harmony Nursery ad by Amanda Johnson; single classified advertising idea — color, for a Burger King ad by Penny Galliart; and creative ad writing, for “Girls Night Ouch” by Amanda Johnson.
The advertising staff also received second place in community promotion advertisement, for a Grand Island Area Clean Community System ad by Rachel Cloran, and third in advertising campaign, for an Inspire Chiropractic entry by Penny Galliart and best digital ad idea, for a Tom Dinsdale Automotive entry by Todd Birchard.
