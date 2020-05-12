An incumbent and a newcomer will be moving on to the general election to represent Ward A on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.
Incumbent Terry Brown finished first in the four-person race with 1,778 votes (38.84%) while newcomer Lindsey Jurgens came in second with 1,215 votes — 26.54%.
Randy Stueven and Kelly Markham finished in third and fourth place, respectively
Brown said he is pleased with the election results and saw it as proof that Ward A voters are confident in the GIPS board and what the district is doing.
“I think they understand the challenges our district has,” he said. “We have worked really hard to try to improve. I know our teachers are doing a great job. With what is going on today, our teachers stepped up right away. It is not perfect doing online only; that is a challenge in itself. But I do think there is great learning going on currently.”
While it is too early to tell, Brown said GIPS may face more challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that, as one of the longest-serving members (15 years) of the board, he has the knowledge and experience needed to lead the board through challenges.
“We have been through this before where we have had downturns in the economy,” Brown said. “This is really hard on school systems. But we have had a lot of successes, too. It just depends on what year we have. But we do not change what we do; we try to be consistent.”
Brown said he is thankful to the voters who cast an early ballot for him and showed up at the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for him.
“The kids are in our (board members’) hearts and what motivates me is doing what is right for kids,” he said.
Jurgens said she and her family were “super excited” by the results of Tuesday’s primary election. She said she appreciates all of the love and support everyone has shown to her since she announced her candidacy.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said to supporters. “People just shared posts online and encouraged me. I think it takes a village to get anything done and that is true in this case. I could not have this alone and I certainly will not be able to make it through the general election alone.”
As she advances to the Nov. 3 general election to face off against Brown for a Ward A seat, Jurgens said she hopes to get out to meet with people in person.
“Hopefully I can have conversations with people and thank them personally because it does mean a lot to me,” she said. “I feel very appreciative of everything. It is definitely exciting and I am looking forward to the general election.”
PHOTOS: Nebraska Primary voting
051320_PrimaryElection002_bjs.JPG
Nebraska National Guard member Aaron Sheltrown sanitizes a ballot box after it was used by a voter at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection003_bjs.JPG
Safety information and facemasks are available to voters as they check in at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection004_bjs.JPG
Wearing a filtered facemask, Gene Carlson casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection005_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Lindsay Stryker wears a mask as she helps check in voters at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection006_bjs.JPG
Jeffrey Dondlinger casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection007_bjs.JPG
Facemasks are available for voters if needed with blue squares marking six feet of separation (at right) at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection009_bjs.JPG
Nebraska National Guard member Samuel Sheltrown sanitizes the entrance after each voter leaves at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection008_bjs.JPG
Brenda Meyer casts her vote in solitude at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection010_bjs.JPG
Voter Brian Quandt (left) receives his ballot from poll workers (from right) Jessica Pan and Christy Horky in the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection011_bjs.JPG
"I Voted" stickers are ready for voters at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection012_bjs.JPG
With the American flag behind him, Matt Oliver casts his vote at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection013_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Grant Kohles (left) takes a completed ballot from a voter at the First Christian Church poling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection014_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Grant Kohles (left) hands an "I Voted" sticker to a voter at the First Christian Church poling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection015_bjs.JPG
Wearing protective gloves, poll worker Fran Johnson checks in a voter at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection016_bjs.JPG
Blue squares mark safe separation for voters at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection001_bjs.JPG
As a horse and rider move past in the background, Robert Puhalla casts his vote in the Fonner Park Cafe polling site as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
A voter fills out a ballot at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, disinfecting wipes stand at the ready at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Masks and hand sanitizer greet voters at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, mail-in ballots ready to be mailed are seen at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, disinfecting wipes stand at the ready at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, mail-in ballots ready to be mailed are seen at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Election worker Joseph Collins waits for voters during the Nebraska primary, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Z LONG
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Election worker Joseph Collins waits for voters during the Nebraska primary, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Z LONG
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Election worker Sharon Beverly waits for voters during the Nebraska primary Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
A voter fills out a ballot at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Election worker Sharon Beverly waits for voters during the Nebraska primary Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Masks and hand sanitizer greet voters at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney wheels in boxes of printed ballots into the storage room of the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb., where voting tables, ballot boxes and supplies are stored. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney wheels in boxes of printed ballots into the storage room of the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb., where voting tables, ballot boxes and supplies are stored. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.