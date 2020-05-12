An incumbent and a newcomer will be moving on to the general election to represent Ward A on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Incumbent Terry Brown finished first in the four-person race with 1,778 votes (38.84%) while newcomer Lindsey Jurgens came in second with 1,215 votes — 26.54%.

Randy Stueven and Kelly Markham finished in third and fourth place, respectively

Brown said he is pleased with the election results and saw it as proof that Ward A voters are confident in the GIPS board and what the district is doing.

“I think they understand the challenges our district has,” he said. “We have worked really hard to try to improve. I know our teachers are doing a great job. With what is going on today, our teachers stepped up right away. It is not perfect doing online only; that is a challenge in itself. But I do think there is great learning going on currently.”

While it is too early to tell, Brown said GIPS may face more challenges as it deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that, as one of the longest-serving members (15 years) of the board, he has the knowledge and experience needed to lead the board through challenges.

“We have been through this before where we have had downturns in the economy,” Brown said. “This is really hard on school systems. But we have had a lot of successes, too. It just depends on what year we have. But we do not change what we do; we try to be consistent.”

Brown said he is thankful to the voters who cast an early ballot for him and showed up at the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for him.

“The kids are in our (board members’) hearts and what motivates me is doing what is right for kids,” he said.

Jurgens said she and her family were “super excited” by the results of Tuesday’s primary election. She said she appreciates all of the love and support everyone has shown to her since she announced her candidacy.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said to supporters. “People just shared posts online and encouraged me. I think it takes a village to get anything done and that is true in this case. I could not have this alone and I certainly will not be able to make it through the general election alone.”

As she advances to the Nov. 3 general election to face off against Brown for a Ward A seat, Jurgens said she hopes to get out to meet with people in person.

“Hopefully I can have conversations with people and thank them personally because it does mean a lot to me,” she said. “I feel very appreciative of everything. It is definitely exciting and I am looking forward to the general election.”

