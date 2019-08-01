Grand Island Public Schools sixth-graders were able to get a jump start on their middle-school careers thanks to a new transition camp offered by the district at all three middle schools this week.
From Tuesday through Thursday, incoming sixth-graders attended the JumpStart6 program at Barr, Walnut and Westridge middle schools. The program was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.
Shannon Ripp, a sixth-grade science teacher at Barr Middle School and the organizer of Barr’s JumpStart6 program, said there were 130 students at Wednesday’s session. This made up a good portion of the incoming Barr sixth-grade class, which has 311 students.
Ripp said having almost half of the Barr sixth-graders participate in the program will allow these students to help those who did not attend during the first few days of school.
Jonah Morris and Luke Ellis were two of the incoming Barr sixth-graders at the JumpStart6 program Wednesday. Morris said he and his classmates worked to learn their locker combinations, how to open their lockers and where places are at in the school.
“We are just getting a head start to get our locker combinations and know what we are doing on the first day (of school) so we can help other people,” Ellis said.
Ripp said the activities varied each day. On Tuesday, the incoming sixth-graders were introduced to their homeroom teachers, learned how to read their schedules and participated in activities offered by the Edgerton Explorit Center.
On Wednesday, she said, the students had a “drill and grill” day where they learned how to use planners during their What I Need (WIN) Time, asked questions of former Barr sixth-graders and participated in some mindfulness activities.
“Most of what we are doing is trying to do some team building so the students get to meet new people, learn how to collaborate and work on that communication factor,” Ripp said. “Sometimes when the sixth-graders come in, they do not have that strong of skills set.”
Ellis and Morris said they feel more comfortable going into their first few days of middle school at Barr thanks to the program.
Jennifer Worthington, GIPS’ chief of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, said that is the goal.
“GIPS knows the transition from fifth grade in elementary to sixth grade in middle school is a big change for students,” Worthington said in a GIPS press release. “Many students may feel anxious or uneasy making the transition. The experience at JumpStart6 will help students feel more comfortable and prepared to succeed in middle school.”
At the April GIPS Board of Education meeting, when the board voted to approve the JumpStart6 program, Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said district data shows that students often experience a dip in achievement when moving from the elementary level to the middle school level due to the change in routine.
Dexter said the three-day transition camp would help with this.
As a teacher, Ripp said, she enjoys being in a “relaxed environment” where she can work on building relationships with students.
“Generally, with our new schedule, I am only going to have 43 minutes with each of my classes, which is only time to teach the curriculum,” she said. “I do not get a lot of that one-on-one time to be with the kids. The JumpStart6 program is a great opportunity for us to make relationships ahead of time so they know us and are more comfortable with asking questions.”
Barr Principal Josué Covarrubias said he enjoyed seeing the incoming sixth-graders interact with teachers and make connections with them and others who can advocate for them.
“The big thing for students is it reduces some of the anxiety of moving to the middle school,” Covarrubias said. “The security of elementary school really goes away when they know they are going to a new building and they are no longer the oldest kids in the building. Some of that anxiety builds up. But after the first few days or weeks of school, it gets reduced. This (JumpStart6 program) helps alleviate some of that before school has even started.”
He said Barr teachers are able to get to know the students and make connections with students who may need some extra support.
“The teachers are able to get to know some of the students they are going to be working with during those three days, immediately seek some of them out from the beginning and help build those relationships,” Covarrubias said. “I think when other students see a relationship with multiple students and a teacher, it puts them at ease to build some of those relationships as well. I think that is an advantage for our teachers and staff to be able to do that.”
He credited the success of the Barr JumpStart6 program to the support of parents who signed up their children.
“We know that without the parents’ support, that is a difficult thing,” Covarrubias said. “We want to really take this year to be deliberate about connecting with parents and partnering with them to really individualize that support for kids’ education at Barr. We are appreciative of the parents and we hope that we can continue partnering with them.”
GIPS hopes to apply for the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation grant to offer the JumpStart6 program at all three middle schools again next summer.