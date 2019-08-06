The Nebraska State Patrol has praised the Grand Island Cruise Nite held last weekend, saying it was well-organized, which led to a “safe weekend surrounding the event.”
Troopers partnered with Grand Island police officers to patrol the area for drunken driving during the two-day event Friday and Saturday. The State Patrol said, thanks to the efforts of organizers and good decision-making by attendees, “no drivers were arrested for impaired driving.”
“This was a good start for Grand Island Cruise Nite,” said Capt. Russ Lewis, commander of Troop C. “If this becomes an annual event, we hope the organization and safe practices continue into the future.”
Troopers issued nine citations for speeding during the enforcement effort and assisted Grand Island police in multiple events. The State Patrol said the effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $1,900 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.
Grand Island Cruise Nite was sponsored by Tommy Gunz Bistro and Revelation Car Club’s “Invasion on the Island,” on South Locust Street.