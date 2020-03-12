The National Weather Service in Hastings has canceled all previously scheduled in-person spotter talks for the spring season. The talks will be not be rescheduled.
The NWS-Hastings released the following statement:
"The public's health/safety and that of our staff is most important in dealing with the effects of Covid-19 and canceling the talks is an appropriate measure to take at this time. We will review options for potential virtual training sessions but no formal plans have been made at this time.
"We are in the process of notifying our partners and the public of these changes as well as updating websites and social media posts."
