During Holy Week, the priests at St. Leo’s Parish were able to hear confessions in a way that provided both confidentiality and safety.
For four days, the Revs. Don Buhrman and Mark Maresh heard confessions just inside the north and south doors of the church. The priests sat behind tri-fold room dividers to protect the anonymity of the confessors.
Confession was offered on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The priests were stationed in the vestibules for two hours each of those days.
“I think Wednesday and Friday were probably the more productive days. Monday and Saturday, maybe not as much,” Buhrman said. “But there were still a few people that came each day, so it was helpful for them.”
Catholics also refer to confession as penance and reconciliation.
By taking the measures it did, St. Leo’s was able to reconcile current health guidelines with the sacrament of reconciliation.
“We were contemplating trying to figure out a way to offer reconciliation to keep the environment safe and to keep the sanctity of the sacrament,” said Jodi Stauffer, director of children and family ministries at St. Leo’s.
The vestibules were large enough to allow a safe distance between the priest and confessor.
Curtains were erected to ensure privacy. Black plastic bags were taped to the windows to shield the light.
The areas were outfitted with Bibles and crosses.
“So I just did the best I could to replicate what we have in our confessional,” Stauffer said.
A physician who’s a parishioner recommended that the inside doors be open to provide a good air flow.
Music was played to help make the confessions less audible.
Parishioners had a choice of face-to-face contact with the priest or behind the panel. Tape on the floor indicated where parishioners should stand for either option.
The Act of Contrition, in both English and Spanish, was taped to the room dividers.
Lysol and hand sanitizer were available to remove germs after each confession.
People were directed to stay in their cars until the person ahead of them was done.
“Bouncers” outside made sure people didn’t go into the makeshift confessionals too soon. Sheets of paper were handed out to help them make an examination of conscience.
The preparation work was done with the assistance of Rita Hemmer, who is in charge of the parish’s youth and young adult ministry.
Buhrman said the arrangement was “probably the best solution” they could come up with that combined privacy, accessibility and confidentiality, “rather than being out in the elements.”
A couple of parishioners made face masks and dropped them off at the church. Each priest wore a mask while hearing confession.
The scarf Buhrman wore was made of a patterned fabric similar to camouflage.
He said he may wear the mask when he goes hunting.
“There’s a good possibility of that, yeah,” said Buhrman, who is the church’s pastor.
The confessional area on the north side is still available for use if necessary.
At the Catholic churches in Ord and Burwell, the Rev. Scott Harter used a different technique.
He heard confessions while seated in his car in the parking lots of both churches. Staying 6 feet away, parishioners drove up to confess their sins. If there was more than one person in the car, they took turns walking up to the priest’s car, said Laura Pokorny, who is the church office secretary at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ord. The church’s mission parish is Sacred Heart in Burwell.
Those confessions were heard on Palm Sunday weekend. Harter was stationed in the parking lot for three hours at each church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.