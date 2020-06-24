Immigrant Legal Center hosts virtual town hall on DACA ruling

When Fatima Flores-Lagunas first heard the news last Thursday that the United States Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, she said, a number of thoughts ran through her head.
As a DACA recipient, Flores-Laguna said she breathed a sigh of relief and thought to herself, “I get to stay.”
“I get to continue working,” she said. “I can breathe a sigh of relief when I get to drive because it means that I can continue to maintain my driver’s license. It means that the home that I created for myself and my family does not have to go away. It means that I get to stay in the place that I call home.”
While Flores-Lagunas was able to breathe a sigh of relief, another thought also crosses her mind: “This is temporary.”
Virtual town hall
She was one of six individuals who shared their stories and/or thoughts on the recent Supreme Court decision on DACA at a virtual town hall Thursday evening on Facebook Live. It was hosted by Immigrant Legal Center in partnership with ACLU Nebraska, the Heartland Workers Center, Nebraska Appleseed, and state Sen. Tony Vargas’ office.
During the virtual town hall, Alexis Steele, policy staff attorney for the Immigrant Legal Center, explained the Supreme Court decision and what her organization anticipates will happen next in regard to DACA.
Steele said the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration’s attempt to terminate the DACA program was unlawful and reinstated the program in full. However, while DACA is safe now, the administration has indicated it will likely try to end the program once again.
While the Supreme Court decision is a win for DACA recipients, she said it also says a lot about how critical it is to act now to secure DACA or a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.
‘Immediate consequences’
“It has several immediate consequences,” Steele said of the court ruling. “First, the government must now accept all applications for DACA. This means initial applications, in addition to the renewal applications that the government had to accept in compliance with court injunctions.”
The Immigrant Legal Center is not certain what the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will do to comply with the requirement that it accept these applications, Steele said, but “we are about to see in the upcoming weeks.”
She said there are a number of different ways the Trump administration could terminate DACA. One would be to fulfill the court procedural requirements, while another would be for it to not oppose lawsuits brought against the government by parties wanting to terminate the program.
Steele said Nebraska joined Texas and five other states in a lawsuit that asked the government to do just that.
“There is a possibility that, in this case, the judge could rule the government must terminate DACA,” she said. “If the government chooses not to participate in our adversarial system of justice, decides to comply with that request and does not repeal the decision, that would be another means to terminate the program. This is incredibly problematic.”
‘Positive contributions’
Nebraska state Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, said he is “thrilled” with the recent Supreme Court decision that he said benefits not only 640,000 individuals nationwide, but 3,000 “young, hardworking Nebraskans” who make positive contributions to their communities.
“They are leaders, they are students and they are workers — many of which are working on the front lines during COVID-19,” Vargas said. They are also economic drivers to success and contribute millions of dollars to our gross domestic product. They are spending in our communities, are working and support our small businesses.”
César García, a community organizer in the immigrant and communities program with Nebraska Appleseed, said that while his organization is “very excited” to celebrate the Supreme Court ruling on DACA, its work is not done and it needs to move forward into what it believes will happen in the near future.
“For now, the Supreme Court gives families and communities hope. But, we need the long-term legislation,” he said. “The question is, ‘What do we need.’ We cannot emphasize enough that we need legislation that helps DACA members in our communities without hurting others. That legislation is the Dream and Promise Act.”
García said the House of Representatives passed the Dream and Promise Act in June 2019, but the Senate has failed to vote on the bill more than a year later. He urged those watching the virtual town hall to contact Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to get them to support both the bill and a vote on it.
Sergio Sosa, executive director of the Heartland Workers Center, agreed with García.
He said that while his organization is pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision last week, Congress must do more to come up with a permanent solution that reforms the “broken immigration system,” keeps families together, stops deportations and creates a pathway to citizenship.
“On the federal level, it is a political issue and we understand that. But the lives of our DACA recipients are not political issues and this is not a political matter,” Sosa said.
“Because of this, it is more important than ever that for those of us who are eligible to vote actually go out and vote in November. We must have elected officials who have the political will to stand up for and pass comprehensive immigration reform.”
Vargas said that if “tens of thousands” of Nebraskans call and tell their Congressional representatives to support DACA or a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, they will begin to listen “a lot more.”
“I guarantee that our Congresspeople — our federal delegation — will begin to listen a lot more if we have tens of thousands of Nebraskans calling them and telling them, ‘Even though I am not a DACA recipient, or do not know someone directly that is a DACA recipient, I believe it is important that we support these individuals,’” Vargas said.
