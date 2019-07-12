Grand Island’s Imagination City Children’s Museum will start its construction in the Conestoga Mall this Saturday and Sunday.
Imagination City plans to open in the fall and will “provide Grand Island and the surrounding communities with a place for families to grow, learn and play together.” Shawna Senff and Laura Johnson, the two developers, plan to offer engaging activities such as play-based learning, physical activities and STEAM focused activities.
Construction on Imagination City has been occurring since May and Senff and Johnson are preparing to have 14 of the museum’s exhibits completed this weekend.
“The street and blue skies at Imagination City are complete and begging for the new developments,” Senff said.
Senff and Johnson provided a number of the completed exhibits to the students at Grand Island Public Schools’ Power Camp in June and received good responses overall from the students.
“It was energizing to see how the kids responded to the exhibits because it gave us a small taste of the impact Imagination City will have on the community,” Johnson said.
With the museum underway, the community can learn more or make a donation for Imagination City Children’s Museum online at giimaginationcity.weebly.com, by calling (308) 385-8377 or emailing giimaginationcity@gmail.com.
“Opening day for Imagination City Children’s Museum is in the very near future and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Johnson said.
Project donors:
Blauhorn Law
Frog’s Painting
Ali Meister
LMT
Memorial Community Health
Family Practice
CharterWest
Career Pathways
O’Hara Plumbing.
Copper and Teal, Inc.