Nebraska State Fair attendees are able to see jumps, flips and turns at a show at the fair this weekend.
iFlip, a live acrobatic show, is presenting its show in the Family Fun Zone near the 4-H Building on the northwest side of the fairgrounds. The iFlip team, which is based out of Canada, includes six team members who perform a number of tricks including trampoline tumbles, jumping on and off of a padded wall, and doing acrobatics from a bar attached to the top of a metal tower.
iFlip member Felix Di Pasquale, of Montreal, said he has been doing trampoline tricks for 31 years and trampoline shows for almost 20 years. He said he got involved with trampoline shows “by chance.”
“I was quitting the trampoline competitions and then somebody called me and asked me if I wanted to go Saudi Arabia for two months to perform, Di Pasquale said. “I said, ‘OK,’ and that is how I got started; it was just a random phone call.”
During a show Thursday afternoon, Di Pasquale climbed to the top of a metal tower assembled in the Family Fun Zone. When he reached the top, he looked at the crowd below before jumping off the tower and onto a large airbag.
“I do it every day, so it was alright. When it is really windy, it is a little more scary,” Di Pasquale said. “When I get up there, I respect the danger. I know the danger — I don’t think I am a superhero and I am not an idiot. I know that if I am not doing the right thing I can get hurt or seriously injured. So I just focus and do the right thing at the right moment.”
This is the first year the iFlip team has been at the Nebraska State Fair. Di Pasquale said “it is great” to be at the Fair.
During the first few days of the State Fair, he said rain caused some difficulties for the iFlip team due to wet trampolines. However, he said people were understanding, “are so nice” and have led to a fun time.
“It is really fun,” Di Pasquale said. “You see the young and the old. They all have a smile on their faces and I can give them a break from their lives. They don’t think about the bills they have to pay or stuff like that. They just sit and enjoy the show. I am not a doctor, but I help people to feel better for a second.”
Josiane Ethier, of Quebec, Canada, said she is in her third year with the iFlip team. When she was 10 years old, she went to a circus and became fascinated with the trapeze. After finishing the army and completing her studies, she said she later decided to join the iFlip team because “there are a lot of things to do” as part of it.
During the iFlip show, Ethier bungee-jumped on the trampoline and performed tricks for the crowd gathered to watch her performance.
“It is really fun,” she said of performing. “You see people’s faces and it makes me happy.”
Ethier said her favorite part about being on the iFlip team is the fact that it is “like a family” with team members caring for one another. She added she loves traveling around the country and meeting new people as part of the team.
The iFlip team performs at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday in the Family Fun Zone.