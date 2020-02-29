School resource officers have a long list of duties. Normally, truancy isn’t one of them.
They do get involved, though, when students are reported missing.
That’s what happened last Monday, when Walnut Middle School school resource officer David Caldwell chased three juveniles on foot.
The students, who had been reported as missing, were spotted near Walnut on Monday afternoon. Caldwell and other officers gave chase, eventually catching the juveniles.
School resource officers become involved if students are missing from school and can’t be contacted or if parents say, “I thought they were in school,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
In those cases, it’s not just an attendance issue. It might be a missing juvenile.
Absenteeism is normally the concern of school district officials and a deputy Hall County attorney.
Grand Island Public Schools normally have five Grand Island police officers working as school resource officers (SROs). One is stationed at each of the three middle schools. Grand Island Senior High usually has two SROs, but one position is currently vacant after an officer went back to patrol duty.
The school resource officers handle any criminal complaints at the schools or on the school grounds.
They also conduct safety evaluations for Grand Island Public Schools, said officer Wes Tjaden, a school resource officer at Grand Island Senior High.
The officers work closely with Lee Jacobsen, the GIPS safety coordinator, in making safety plans.
Tjaden also works at Senior High home football games.
School resource officers also help with graduation, including traffic control, at the Heartland Events Center.
The high school SROs do traffic work around the school during the day, Tjaden said. They respond to accidents in the parking lot, and sometimes “right outside the school, too.”
Middle school students don’t drive to school, so that’s not a responsibility for the middle school SROs.
School resource officers assist the district in answering questions if a law is violated.
In addition, the SROs do in-classroom training. They are sometimes requested to talk about criminal law.
“Sometimes I get called in to do a presentation about what drugs and alcohol do to the teenage body and brain,” Tjaden said.
He also does drug and alcohol training for teachers and staff members in the school system.
Not only that, but Tjaden provides information about gangs because he has experience as a gang intelligence officer. He answers gang-related questions and does training for the school. He tells employees “what to look for when it comes to gang graffiti,” he said.
Tjaden has been at GISH for five years. Before that, he worked at Walnut Middle School for a year and a half.
In addition to Senior High, Tjaden is also responsible for Career Pathways Institute, Success Academy, the Wyandotte Learning Center and Skills Academy.
The middle school SROs, such as Jason Urbanski at Barr Middle School, also do programming at the elementary schools.
If a student is facing a criminal charge, the officers talk to the parents. They explain what the charge is, the differences between a citation and a referral and how the court process works.
They talk to parents about activities their kids are involved in that are of a criminal nature.
For instance, they’ll contact the parents of a student whom the officers know is a gang member and is basically heading down a path that he “won’t be able to dig out of,” Tjaden said.
Most conversations with parents occur at the school.
If a student is involved in something criminal, the school is also going to assess discipline, such as a suspension.
A lot of times, “the criminal offense also falls into a school policy violation,” Tjaden said.
Sometimes, the officers will talk to parents over the phone. For example, a mother might have very young children at home in addition to a high school student. In that case, it would be difficult for the mother to come to school.
