Over the weekend, more than a few drivers slid right through stop signs. Some trips turned into circus rides, as vehicles revolved 360 degrees.
Grand Island Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan agreed Monday that “a lot of the side streets have a good deal of ice on them right now.”
The last bit of snow that arrived last week “was pretty wet and heavy,” Callahan said. A lot of it got snow-packed from traffic, and was followed by a little bit of a warm-up. “So we had a few freeze-thaw cycles,” she said.
“We had a little bit of melting during the day, and then it would refreeze overnight,” Callahan said. During that process, when there’s a little bit of melting, streets get “slicked up during the day,” followed by freezing overnight again.
On Saturday, the most dangerous streets were in shaded areas.
That “happens a lot where if you have a lot of trees or tall houses or buildings with not a lot of space for the sun to come through,” Callahan said. “They will stay icy longer than the streets that get sunshine.”
On Friday night, “a little bit of rain” arrived after it snowed, putting a crust on top of the snow. Plus, the trees “had a lot of ice buildup on them as well,” Callahan said.
Because of melting and wind, some of the ice from trees wound up on lawns and the street. If there was ice buildup on the trees, you could assume there was some ice building “on the roadway as well,” Callahan said.
Monday and Tuesday were supposed to be very cold, but temperatures are supposed to be in the mid to high 30s Wednesday, Callahan said. “I think we’ll see a lot of melting come Wednesday and Thursday.”
The Street Department didn’t do a lot of plowing after Friday, Callahan said.
Workers had all of the main roads cleared by the end of the workday.
“I think the treatment that we did on Friday during the day made sure that the main roads were not icy throughout the night on Friday, which was good for us, good for the city,” she said.
The city doesn’t treat the side streets, because “we don’t have enough material to treat them” and there’s not enough traffic, she said.
If the city had melted the ice “with salt or some other chemical during the day, if it wasn’t enough to get down to bare pavement, we’d be right back to an icy situation,” she said.
The city ordered a couple of truckloads of salt last week. But “the farther you get into winter, the longer it takes to get the material here,” Callahan said.
So the Street Department tries to “keep it ordered so we stay pretty full,” she said.
It’s not good to put your supply at risk, “because you don’t know how many times you’re going to get icy or snowy weather,” Callahan said.
In Hall County, ice was a problem on Friday, said Public Works Director Steve Riehle.
Workers came in at about 5 a.m. Friday and worked until 3:30 or 4 p.m., Riehle said.
“There was a little bit of plow work but a lot of it was trying to keep salt down and stay ahead of it,” Riehle said, referring to freezing rain and ice.
The highway department concentrated on emergency snow routes and stop signs.
The crews did not work subdivisions.
“It’s really hard to stay ahead of subdivisions on a storm like this, because people are going to get out of their house” and pack the snow down, Riehle said. “You just don’t have enough equipment to stay ahead of that.”
On Saturday, workers went back out to make sure roads were OK. There was “enough residual salt and sand out there that the roads were in good shape Saturday morning,” Riehle said.
Emergency snow routes were in good shape Monday, he added.
But residential areas were going to take a while. Drivers needed to use caution in their neighborhoods to make sure they didn’t slide into mailboxes or miss their turns, he said.
Cold temperatures, sunshine and warm tires combine to polish up streets, he said.
Motorists need to be careful until Mother Nature makes the problem disappear.
“It’s going to be a few days before that happens,” Riehle said. “When it does happen, sometimes it happens really quick. Mother Nature’s got a lot more power than we do.”
