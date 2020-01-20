Weather Alert

...AT LEAST LIGHT WINTRY PRECIPITATION LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING COULD CAUSE SOME TRAVEL ISSUES... ALTHOUGH THE DETAILS ARE STILL BEING IRONED OUT, IT IS LOOKING INCREASINGLY-LIKELY THAT SOME WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD MUCH OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY EVENING, AND EVENTUALLY DEPART EAST OF THE AREA BY MID-DAY WEDNESDAY. PRECIPITATION TYPES COULD BE A VARIED MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN AND POSSIBLY SLEET. AT THIS TIME, SNOW AMOUNTS ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA LOOK TO RANGE BETWEEN ONE-HALF INCH AND 2 INCHES, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS FAVORING NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND ALSO NEBRASKA COUNTIES SOUTHEAST OF THE TRI CITIES. ICE ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE LESS THAN 5 HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH, BUT THIS COULD CAUSE SLICK ROADS. THERE IS STILL SOME FORECAST UNCERTAINTY, BUT IF CURRENT TRENDS CONTINUE, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MAY BECOME WARRANTED FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA.