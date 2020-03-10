Anthony Ianni played basketball for coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State and had a lot of success. In his message to Grand Island Central Catholic students on Tuesday, however, he focused on what he went through to become who he is today.
In his anti-bullying message, Ianni said he was diagnosed with autism at 4, and doctors told his parents that he wouldn’t succeed in high school, wouldn’t go to college and would end up living with a group of people like him.
Ianni’s parents didn’t tell share those comments with him until his freshman year in high school, and he used that as his motivation to succeed.
When he started first grade, kids picked on him because he had autism.
He found solace in a fifth-grader who told kids to quit picking on his little brother.
Ianni said he had never felt respected more than when this fifth-grader took him under his wing, and when he went home, he knew “big brother had my back.”
Soon, though, he learned this fifth-grader didn’t have his back.
The boy and his friends convinced Ianni to stick his tongue on a frozen flag pole and teased him relentlessly.
Seventeen years later, after a Michigan State basketball game, Ianni was walking out to the parking lot after playing.
There to meet him was this same kid who betrayed his trust, asking for an autograph.
On Tuesday, Ianni looked at the Central Catholic students and said he signed that basketball because he wanted to show this kid who bullied him in grade school respect — that Ianni didn’t hold what had happened 17 years ago against him.
Ianni told more stories about bullies and how he overcame them and became what many thought he wouldn’t.
He was the first Division I basketball player in NCAA history with autism, an accomplishment in which he takes pride.
Now, he travels around and gives talks to schools to spread his anti-bullying message, which he calls the “Relentless Tour.”
He left the Central Catholic students with more than just an anti-bullying message.
He pointed to every place in the gym that stated “Crusaders” or “Home of the Crusaders.”
“This will always be your family,” Ianni said.
Ianni said the school is a family, and students should take pride in that.
He said he will always “bleed green and white because Michigan State will always be my family.”
