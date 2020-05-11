Wearing masks, workers walk to their area at the JBS meatpacking plant in Grand Island, which has had a significant number of employees contract the coronavirus. After a White House mandate that meatpacking and poultry plants remain open, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union, which represents more than 250,000 meatpacking and food processing workers across the country, has sent a letter to National Governors Association as well as Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts calling to protect meatpacking and poultry workers during the coronavirus outbreak. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)