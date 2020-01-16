DONIPHAN — Drive east down West Platte River Road from Highway 281, and you’ll come upon an unassuming red and white-painted brick building on the corner within a few blocks. The “BAY” sign on the corner is a remnant of its history as a Sinclair gas station, but the “Gary's Hotrods” sign on its west face denotes its current use as the workshop of Doniphan resident Gary Hedman.
Hedman, past president and CEO of the Southern Public Power District, bought the building in 2003.
“I cherish old cars, and I kinda cherish the old building. I try to fix it up a little bit,” Hedman said.
Built in 1922, the building has changed hands several times. It began as a gas station, and was also at one point an auto body shop. Later, it was home to a bullet factory.
The building came up for sale again when Hornady Manufacturing bought out Doniphan-based 3-D Ammunition Inc. In 2003, Hedman drove by, saw the “For Sale” sign, and thought, “Hm, well, I could sure use that.”
‘My shop, my sanctuary’
“I had a very professional, serious job. I had a big company and lots of responsibilities and all that stuff,” Hedman said. “The car hobby was my outlet from those pressures and tensions.
“I would take care of business, and then in the evenings and weekends I would come down here and straighten old metal and work on cars and this and that. That would provide me enough break to renew my energy level to do my regular job.”
Between when Hedman purchased the shop and when he retired from SPPD, he picked up pieces of machinery and tools to outfit the shop, “so that when I got to retirement age, that I’d have a fully equipped shop. I’ve got pretty much everything,” Hedman said.
It used to be that he didn’t have everything, namely time, but “now I’ve got all the time I want. I’ve got all the tools I need,” he said.
Personality to spare
“There are two kinds of shops,” Hedman said while showing off the space. “We have the kind that is more of a showplace, with a polished floor and cars that are all pristine and everything — I build cars in here.”
Hedman has four cars in driving condition, and two projects he’s splitting time on at the moment, although he cautioned that the work really is never done. His workshop currently houses three of his driveable vehicles, including a 1960 Chevy Nomad station wagon affectionately named the “Blue Turd.”
“I bought the car because I wanted to go to some of those events where they have lead sleds and old customs, and boy this baby fits in,” he said.
It’s enormous. There are no door handles. Some of the trim has been taken off. It has Cadillac tail lights and a hula girl on the dash. The interior is metal-flake vinyl “like something that came out of a bar in the ’60s.” It sits on airbags that can push it up and down.
“The car just kinda has a personality,” Hedman said. “I’ve connected with a lot of younger people (while driving) and they say, ‘Oh, that’s such a neat car. Don’t change a thing.’
“Well, I don’t want to change a thing because it’s a lot of work to change that,” he said, “We just kind of said it was like an old shoe, and it was blue … and we started calling it ‘The Blue Turd.’”
At one of the shows he attended, Hedman admitted, he met a pinstriper who was accommodating enough to engrave, quite skillfully, a beautiful nameplate for the vehicle on its back end.
Lessons learned along the way
The “Blue Turd,” though a favorite of his friends and family, isn’t Hedman’s favorite car in the shop. A 1940 Ford convertible sits in prime position in front of the garage door.
“It’s probably my nicest car,” he said. “It contains features and things that I learned along the way, so the ride on this car is exceptionally better than anything else I’ve got.”
The convertible is the only car of Hedman’s that has air-conditioning, which was something his wife, Dee, chose to give him grief about, given that convertibles do leak air more than other models, but he maintains the addition makes the car perfect for traveling in style.
“It’s comfortable, and it’s kinda rare. Convertible-wise, they made about 25,000 in 1940, so not a super, super-rare car” — one of the cars Hedman has in the works is one of only 8,000 of its model — “but this car goes anywhere,” he said. “And it goes whatever speed I need to drive.”
This past year, the Hedmans drove it to Minneapolis.
“I’m not afraid to go anywhere in it,” Hedman said. “That’s the way I want my cars. I’m not much for going to the typical car show where you sit in a park in a lawn chair. To me, driving is the pleasure of all the hours of work you put into it.”
Built from the engine up
The very first car Hedman built was a 1937 Ford Coupe, which he built in 1985 and has now driven 100,000 miles.
“In that period of time, I painted it once and re-upholstered it once, but after 100,000 miles, it was hard,” Hedman said. “The car took me wherever I wanted to go.”
He drove it back to Columbus, Ohio, to Minneapolis, Minn., to San Antonio, Texas, and over the Rocky Mountains. After all those journeys, and all those miles of memories, he has now put it back into the shop for a rebuild.
“When I get that car done,” Hedman said, “I’ve got another one right behind that is really what I call my current project.”
That car is a ’37 Ford Cabriolet, the predecessor to a convertible, and the rarest car Hedman has ever owned. “At the time they made Cabriolets, they (had to) distinguish them from Roadsters, because Cabriolets had side windows and Roadsters had no side windows — they had side curtains you could snap in,” Hedman said. “They only made 8,000 of them.”
Taking it on the road
Hedman is a former president of the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, an organization dedicated to special interest vehicles, from “antique, street rods, street machines, customs, classics, muscle cars, traditional hot rods and trucks,” according to its website.
His ’40 convertible was featured on the commemorative T-shirt for NRCA’s annual Tour Nebraska event one year. “That was kind of neat, to have the car on a T-shirt,” Hedman said.
He first joined the NRCA in 1995 and was president for 14 of those years, from 2003 to 2017. He’s still on the board, and splits his time between Nebraska and Texas.
“I’ll spend half the day here (in the shop) for half the month,” Hedman said. “I’m on a couple of boards that I have meetings to go to, and then we spend 10 days in Texas.”
His 1932 Ford Sedan lives at his home in Texas, where Hedman plans to attend more car shows and events during the winters. Not the summers, though.
“I don’t know about Texas in the summertime; I might not go down there (as much) because it can get pretty dang warm,” he said.
Since retiring in 2012, Hedman has also been part of an annual trip to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah with a group from upstate New York.
One may ask, why the Salt Flats? The answer goes back to when Hedman was in high school, and perhaps even before that.
“I have a history that goes back to high school and after high school and into college — I was into drag racing,” Hedman said. “I have a little racing blood.”
The New York group came down Interstate 80, and invited him to come along. So he did, the very next year, as a member of the pit crew for their three Salt Flats drag-racing cars.
It didn’t take him long to want to get more than just the experience of being part of the crew.
“To go out and watch, that’s not what I want to do,” Hedman said. “I want to get my hands on something.”
The convertible, however comfortable, doesn’t fit the bill for this particular outing. The car of choice is instead “an old-timey, nostalgia kind of car,” a 1932 five-window Ford Coupe.
Hedman installed a Buick “nail-head” engine in the coupe, rather than a cheaper, more popular small-block Chevy engine, and he hasn’t regretted the extra work or expense.
“When I drive this thing to Bonneville and park it out in the parking lot of the hotel where we have a party overnight … I sat there one night and counted 20 pictures of that engine taken in an hour,” he said. “It kinda stands out, and that’s kinda fun.”
Life’s a drag (race)
“In high school, back in Manhattan, Kan., where I come from, the popular thing at that time was drag racing,” Hedman said.
The city of Manhattan, more specifically the Parks and Recreation Department, sponsored a car club, which Hedman joined. The club met at City Hall.
“The idea was,” Hedman explained, “‘these guys are interested in drag racing, so let’s create a venue for them to keep them off the streets.’”
And, he said with a laugh, at that time, everyone was drag racing with cars very similar to his ’32 Coupe, which he also takes out on the Flats for the occasional run.
After Hedman got out of college in 1973, he figured that if he wanted cars to be his hobby, he needed a good job, because this kind of hobby takes money. So, for about 10 years, he backed away from it all and focused on his career.
“Finally, one day I saw one of these things,” he said, gesturing at his cars, “rolling down the street. Then I had a friend who invited me to go to an event up in Minneapolis and I was hooked.”
Hedman came home, found that ’37 Ford Coupe, and never looked back.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of a series of features on area residents and their favorite pastimes. If you know someone with an interesting or unusual hobby that’s spanned decades, please contact Kit Grode at (308) 381-5425 or kit.grode@theindependent.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.