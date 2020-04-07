A 48-year-old Nebraska man died in a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near mile marker 295.
The driver, Leslie McDougald, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hall County deputies arrived at the accident scene at about 8:20 a.m. The deputies determined that a Red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling west, had left the road and entered onto the median. When the Cobalt came back onto the road, the driver overcorrected and entered into the north ditch and began to roll, the Sheriff’s Department said.
McDougald’s brother, 40-year-old Tyrell Jefferson, was a passenger. He was trapped and had to be extricated.
Jefferson was transported by the Wood River Fire Department to the Kearney Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
