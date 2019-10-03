Individuals who used a payment card at the Grand Island Hy-Vee Market Grille or gas station may have been affected by the company’s recent data breach.
In a list on the Hy-Vee website, the company said individuals who paid at the pump at the Hy-Vee Gas Station between Dec. 14, 2018 and July 29, 2019, or at the Hy-Vee Market Grille between Jan. 15, 2019 and July 22, 2019, may have been impacted.
In a press release, Hy-Vee said that after detecting unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems on July 29, 2019, it immediately began an investigation and leading cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist. The company also notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.
The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-through coffee shops, and restaurants (which include Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates).
The malware searched for track data — which sometimes has the card holder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code — read from a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device.
However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all POS devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed.
Hy-Vee said payment card transactions were not involved at its front-end checkout lanes, inside convenience stores, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine and spirits locations, floral departments, clinics, or other food service areas which utilize point-to-point encryption technology. Transactions processed through Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online were also not affected.
During the investigation, Hy-Vee said it removed the malware and implemented enhanced security measures, and continues to work with cybersecurity experts to evaluate additional ways to enhance the security of payment card data. The company added it continues to support law enforcement’s investigation and ois working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.
Hy-Vee encouraged customers to review their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.
Those seeking more information about the data breach are urged to visit www.hy-vee.com/paymentcardincident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.