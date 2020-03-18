Beginning March 18, Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. each day. Starting March 19, our new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.
These shortened hours will allow our employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as time to restock the items that are in highest demand. Operating with shorter store hours also will allow our employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.
All our Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours at this time. Customers can continue to purchase snacks, fuel and other items at these locations.
All dining areas in our stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. All Hy-Vee Market Grille bars also are closed. Food service areas will still be operating during their normal hours, offering freshly prepared meal options for carry-out only. If your local Hy-Vee has a Market Grille, you can still order for pick-up or curbside services.
For our Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers, we want you to know that we are transitioning some of our delivery service in several areas to third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash (where available) in order to help our in-store employees focus on Aisles Online pickup orders and other needs at our stores.
